The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth points to his city's need to increase the availability of affordable housing. He notes that while thousands of jobs have been created in Beloit in recent years, its population hovers at 36,000, mainly because new workers can't find suitable housing in Beloit.
Channel 3000's Bill Wineke comments on the rift between some Evangelicals and Donald Trump that has cropped up in recent months. Both sides lose, he says. The Evangelicals lose because we can't take seriously most of their morality teaching and Trump loses because he needs loyalty while having little to give in return.
In a WisOpinion column, State Sen. Patrick Testin, a Stevens Point Republican, writes that bail reform will help fight violence crime. He urges a vote for a Constitutional amendment that will be on the April 4th ballot and will allow judges to consider a defendant's past history when setting bail.
Also on WisOpinion, Madison Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard chastises legislative Republicans for embracing "harmful conversion therapy" practices. She points out how 20 states have banned it because of the harm it causes young people dealing with their sexuality.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz takes a look at campaign finance reports and analyzes what they mean. He notes Janet Protasiewicz's healthy donations in the Supreme Court race and notes that spells trouble for fellow liberal Everett Mithcell. Meanwhile, in the Madison mayor's race, he see the figures boding well for the incumbent.