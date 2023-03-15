The Beloit Daily News won't make a choice for State Supreme Court, disgusted with the partisanship that has gripped the race. But it encourages readers to vote either for making a change to the court or keeping things as they are. It will have to do until the system can be changed, it adds.
The results of last year's referendum that failed to provide extra money for the police department is coming back to haunt the community, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The department is now in the process of making some painful cuts to services, it points out.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is perplexed why Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly didn't answer the League of Women Voters' election questionnaire. Not only does the questionnaire include some fat pitches for conservatives, failing to respond makes the candidate look small, he points out.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey criticizes former Vice President Mike Pence for what he says were bigoted remarks aimed at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Why are gays still the target?, he asks.
Concerned about gerrymandering in Wisconsin?, asks the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff, then keep an eye on North Carolina. A case before the Supreme Court there echoes many of the arguments here, she writes.