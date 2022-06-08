Telling the truth led to former GOP Rep. Dean Knutson's resignation from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, writes Steve Walters in an Urban Milwaukee column. Because he refused to recognize election conspiracy theories he lost the support of his party, the columnist says.
In a WisOpinion column, Jerry Hanson, a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party, asks if it is too much to ask to preserve the lives of our children over denying access to weapons of war? Is it too much to ask individual gun owners to deny themselves mass killing weapons for the sake of our kids?, he writes.
Donald Trump endorsed the money in the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial nomination contest, observes Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. His pick of Tim Michels' candidacy checks one of three boxes important to the ex-president, Blaska writes, adding that Rebecca Kleefisch is still the favorite among the GOP.
Right-wing columnist M.D. Kittle chides President Joe Biden for his pro-union stance, claiming that he desperately needs union support in upcoming elections. He's squeezing businesses in favor of organized labor, the columnist claims.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey points to the tossing of 82 million COVID vaccines as a terrible example of American waste. Meanwhile, we know that citizens in poor countries are going without the vaccines, he adds.
In a WisOpinion column, State Rep. Don Vruwink celebrates June Dairy Month by advocating everyone should "eat cheese and be happy." The Milton Democrat says the state has to be a champion of dairy farmers and notes that he has supported "truth in packaging" legislation for real dairy products.