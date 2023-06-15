Use care changing teen labor laws, counsels the Racine Journal Times. Recent violations that have cited using teens in dangerous jobs are enough of a warning flag that legislators need to look at the issue carefully before putting young people in demanding jobs.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says that Blacks shouldn't have to lose their identity to promote Juneteenth events. This is a Black holiday, he writes, and shouldn't be co-opted by nonBlacks in advertising pitches.
Presidents shouldn't be made to look ri-dick-a-luss, writes Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, citing examples of when they were. But, Donald Trump now does look ri-dick-a-luss, he contends.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments how awful it was for the nation this week when former President Donald Trump was arraigned. The nation should have never had to endure this, he adds, but Trump has never put the nation ahead of himself.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff wonders if the "education governor" will go along with the Republicans' plan to transfer public school funds to private schools? She wonders if Evers realized what the GOP was up to in the compromise he made with legislators.
Jerry Hanson of the Democratic Party of Walworth County comments that the Republicans' phonics programming bill is too restrictive. There are many tricks to use with reading instruction that don't involve phonics, he points out.