Mandela Barnes can beat Ron Johnson, predicts columnist Bill Kaplan in a column for WisOpinion. True, Democrats have seen before polls similar to the Marquette Law School results showing Barnes ahead of Johnson, but Kaplan believes this year will be different.
Two years after a police shooting in Kenosha sparked nights of violence, including the fatal shooting of two protesters, the city is moving forward, but still has goals to meet, editorializes the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News. The city is making progress in diversity and mutual understanding, the papers insist.
On his WisBiz Green Facebook post, Gregg Hoffmann notes a recent report by the First Street Foundation that shows how the heat will be on for the next 30 years in the country, including Wisconsin. We need to start taking action now, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is back on his crusade claiming that critical race theory is being taught in Madison and other K-12 schools. He quotes a Wall Street Journal column written by a UW-Madison education grad that he believes proves it.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, State Rep. Shae Sortwell, a Two Rivers Republican, accuses Gov. Tony Evers of being an "absentee" governor. The legislator claims Evers didn't vet the appointment of a felon to a judicial commission and is failing to do anything about the troubles in the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
in a WisOpinion column, Madison native Nick Hollman concludes that the candidacy of Republican Tim Michels is emblematic of Wisconsin's politics of resentment. He says the era stretches back way before even the Scott Walker administrations and is still very much alive today.