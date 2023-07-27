The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Amelia Robinson, in an Ideas Lab column, says the failed Barbie backlash is part of the war on magic, creativity, joy and human potential. She says the joy killers were no match, though, for the girl little and big girls can't get enough of.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth asks his readers to be patient waiting for the new Beloit casino. The Ho-Chunk nation, he explains, has been roiled by the pandemic and needs a little time to get its finances in order before proceeding with the long-awaited complex.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, State Sen. Jeff Smith and State Rep. Deb Andraca outline how Wisconsin can achieve fair legislative districts. The two Democrats recommend that redistricting be taken away from the politicians, who have conflicts of interest, and vested in a nonpartisan agency.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey has kind words to say about 100-year-old Henry Kissinger, insisting that the master of diplomacy still has a message that continually resonates.
On the Crooks and Liars blogsite, Milwaukee's Chris Liebenthal calls the Teamsters' new contract with UPS is a big win. While the members still have to ratify the proposed contract, it looks like they got most everything they wanted, he writes.
In a column that appears in the Wisconsin Examiner, retired MATC econ instructor Michael Rosen insists that Robin Vos is wrong. Racism is the problem, not DEI, he insists. He recounts an incident in Door County with his then 14-year-old Black son at an ice cream shop.