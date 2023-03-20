The Kenosha News calls the recent turmoil in the banking industry and old fashioned run on the bank. The paper blames Congress' roll back in 2018 of reforms enacted in the Dodd-Frank legislation of a few years before.
By inciting protest over his possible arrest, Donald Trump is once again attempting to undermine the rule of law, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Trying to galvanize revolt through such language is simply abhorrent, he writes.
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr addresses the nuclear genie and the attempt to avoid Armageddon. Efforts to control nukes is still very much alive, problem is, Russia isn't cooperating, he declares.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran points to what he calls the underfund part of Wisconsin public schooling. He claims that public charter schools in the state are being deprived of adequate funding.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz argues that Joe Biden needs to drop Kamala Harris as his running mate. He insists she's even more unpopular than the aging Joe Biden and if he keep her on the ticket it will hurt his chances at re-election.