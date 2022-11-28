In Sunday morning editorials, the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times declared that Jim Leonhard deserved to be named the Wisconsin Badgers' head football coach. Their advice went unheeded because by the afternoon the school announced it had chosen Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell instead.
Blogger David Blaska laments that, like most Badger fans, he wanted Leonhard to be named the coach, too. It probably would have happened if not for the loss last Saturday to Minnesota, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if the new Republican Legislature will vote to legalize marijuana. Gov. Tony Evers and two-thirds of the state's citizens want it, he points out, but will the GOP continue to resist?
Democrats need to get their stuff together on health care, insists Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He's disturbed that those who support Medicare for All, as he does, talk about insurance without deductibles and co-pays. They should know that Medicare requires both.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson posts data that indicate Donald Trump's hatred of cities may have played a part in GOP election failures earlier this month. His description of cities being "cesspools of blood" likely turned off urban voters, he writes.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth gives a shoutout to the city's local businesses and urges readers of the paper to patronize them during the coming Christmas shopping season.