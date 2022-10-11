In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan points out that there is bipartisan support for expanding BadgerCare. He writes that a recent poll by the American Cancer Society showed that 70% of Wisconsin voters would like to see the Medicaid coverage expanded in the state. He adds that GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has been silent on the issue.
The MacIver Institute's Heather Smith proclaims that the conservative think tank has "fact-checked" Mandela Barnes' peanut butter and jelly sandwich ad and says it is full of untruths. He appears to be pleading poverty as an excuse for failing to pay his property taxes on time when the truth is he was never near impoverished, she contends.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, Alexi McGill Johnson insists that a vote for Mandela Barnes is a vote for reproductive freedom. Johnson of the Planned Parenthood staff, says there is a stark contrast between Barnes and Ron Johnson over reproductive rights.
Also in a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor declares that President Joe Biden's executive mandate on marijuana offers hope. His pardons and his urging of governors to follow his lead has opened a window of opportunity for thousands of people, she writes.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr remembers the Cuban missile crisis, another scary event in October. He says despite the dangers it imposed, especially a showdown between two nuclear powers, there were positives that came out of it, too.
Patrick McIllheran of the conservative Badger Institute explains why he believes Wisconsin is responsive to a call for "flatter, fairer taxes." He proclaims that Tim Michels' call for a flat income tax of around 5% is a refreshing sign.