Let's talk real facts about pot in Wisconsin, proclaims the right-wing Badger Institute's Mike Nichols. He contends that we don't know what Wisconsin people really think about marijuana and pledges that his Institute will answer those questions.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. Lakeisha Myers offers a summer reading list of women authors. She list five books that she says helped change the direction of women's rights in America.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Republican State Sen. Howard Marklein on Labor Day hails the low unemployment rates in the counties in his Senate district. He says that's due to his constituents' work ethic.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz commends Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for challenging Republicans stereotypes of Democratic-run cities. He suggests she write an op-ed for the Walll Street Journal that is constantly claiming cities are dens of crime and squalor.