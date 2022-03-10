Noting how many people, particularly young adults, are watching esports these days, timing couldn't be worse for Major League Baseball to have a work stoppage, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. If the MLB has any hope of attracting millennials, it needs to get back playing, it adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, who is running as a write-in candidate for the Madison school board, is wondering why The Capital Times didn't invite him to take part in a candidate forum.
In a column for the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, racial equity and economic justice advocate luscely Flores, asks the State Legislature not to turn dreamers against their communities. She notes the Assembly's passage of a bill that would allow dreamers to become law enforcement officers with the power to profile and deport their neighbors.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims the Joe Biden is indeed responsible for the energy crisis. O'Donnell contends that the rising gas prices aren't Vladimir Putin's fault, but Biden making it more difficult to pump oil here.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the only thing Putin understands is strength so the U.S. and Europe must forcefully stand up against him. Stopping him will require military might, he insists.
What the media didn't report about last week's State Supreme Court decision to accept Tony Evers' redistricting maps was the vitriol exhibited in the written dissents, notes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. Justice Rebeca Bradley was particularly personal, he writes.