Despite all the allegations by Donald Trump and his supporters, elections in Wisconsin have continued to be handled professionally and accurately, writes business blogger John Torinus. He points to do local audits involving more than 74,000 votes that showed no discrepancies.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran writes that the state budget surplus presents both risks and opportunities. He cautions about government spending, but thinks that adding to funds available for private education vouchers is a good idea. He reports from one of Tony Evers' listening tours and what people are telling the governor.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, however, isn't enamored with Evers' listening tour which the governor calls "Doing the Right Thing" tour. Kittle's having nothing of it, insisting that the tour is really "Doing the Left Thing."
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether right-wing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will kill any shared revenue hike for Milwaukee. His off-hand comments worry the city's mayor, he write.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. Lakeisha Myers asks what do the lonely do at Christmas time? She comments about the disturbing increase in the number of suicides and lists the sources that can be called to find help.