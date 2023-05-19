The Recombobulation Area blog examines in detail how Assembly Republicans passed the bill to reshape the state's shared revenue plan and describes what the legislators put in it.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Milwaukee County Exec David Crowley calls the shared revenue plan historic. It will help the county get back on its financial feet, he declares, citing the provisions that will aid county government.
The principle of local control is still the best, observes the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. In response to Republican proposals on shared revenue to municipalities, he says legislators need to resist the temptation to bigfoot local governments.
Did CNN have a duty to be responsible to American democracy?, asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He answers that the town hall with Donald Trump needs to be part of a robust discourse.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, UW President Jay Rothman insists that Wisconsin must invest to win the war for talent. Noting the new report that ranks the state 43rd in governmental support, Rothman says the Legislature needs to use part of that $7 billion surplus for UW investment.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says there are two issues that show the decline of democracy in Wisconsin. He notes the misalignment of public opinion on abortion and gerrymandering and what the state's politicians and high court are doing about it.