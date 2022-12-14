Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey has been watching Illinois politicians push enactment of an assault rifle ban, a move that was spurred by the Highland Park 4th of July shootings last summer. Citizens have had their fill of mass shootings, he says, and Illinois people are pushing back.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Karen Dean says the mid-term results were a good sign that we may have returned to normalcy in Wisconsin politics. She took part in the paper's Main Street Agenda experiment and found it extremely educational.
State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a Milwaukee Courier column, explains to readers what's at stake in the case before the U.S. Supreme Court over the role state legislatures have in governing federal elections.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz doesn't like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' plan to return most of the state budget surplus to taxpayers via healthy tax cuts, much of them for the wealthy. Rather, he'd like to see a lot of the money invested in the state's little kids, not rich adults.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell encourages conservatives to step up and run for office in the spring nonpartisan elections. Instead of retreating after the red wave didn't materialize, get out there and assert yourself, he cheerleads.
While everyone seems focused on the gains made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, polls are showing just how popular progressive issues are with American voters, both Democratic and Republican, writes the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. He goes down the list.