As long as Congress refuses to act, Black boys like Ralph Yarl will suffer, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey. He blames lax gun laws for creating the situation where a teen mistakenly goes to the wrong address and is shot in the head. It's why parents of Black and brown children still need to do the "talk," he adds.
In his weekly column that appears in Isthmus and other state publications, Steve Walters notes that Republicans are pushing to enshrine Scott Walker era programs like Act 10 into the State Constitution. They feel this is only way to bypass the newly liberal State Supreme Court, he notes.
In a WisOpinion column, Gregg Hoffman muses on the two political conventions slated for Wisconsin in 2024, the Republicans in Milwaukee and the Democrats a month later in Chicago. He remembers the Dems' 1968 convention in Chicago where he joined Vietnam War protesters and hopes we won't seen riotous reruns next summer.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska urges citizens to contact their County Board representatives and urge a "yes" vote this Thursday to provide the extra money needed to build an addition to the jail. He says voices are needed to those who will turn out to oppose it, contending it's racist.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is alarmed over a blue cloud that appeared among the Northern Lights display recently and suggests it shows outer space pollution from spaceships dumping extra fuel. We're trying to fix pollution in the atmosphere to combat global warming, he writes, but at the same time polluting outer space above that atmosphere.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran blogs that people should take Milwaukee's new crime stats with a grain of salt. He says on the surface they show a drop in crime, but a closer examination shows the city is in deep trouble.