Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering if Wisconsin Republican legislators will give the city of Milwaukee the right to enact a local sales tax. He points to meetings between the city's new mayor and GOP legislators to "reset" the relationship as a sign that such an action could happen.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey claims that the GOP's presumed 2022 election tsunami has morphed into a puddle. Between Trump insinuating he doesn't have to follow the laws and the harshest element of the Republican Party pushing punitive abortion actions, the GOP's strategy for the fall is starting to crumble, he contends.
Business blogger John Torinus, meanwhile, is hoping that Republican Tim Michels and Democrat Tony Evers will actually talk about the issues during the fall campaign for governor. Torinus lists a number of strategic issues that need to be addressed by the candidates, but wonders if either one of them will.
Dominique Paul Noth, on his Dom's Domain Politics blog, isn't optimistic about real issues becoming a focus. He accuses GOP candidates of being all about hating, turning workers against college grads, for instance. Resentment politics are most evident in Michels' ads, he contends.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson lists several recent comments by Madison right-wing radio talk show host Vicki McKenna and accuses her of double standards on everything from kid-friendly drag shows to the brandishing of AR-15s.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Turner Classic Movies' Ben Mankiewicz will make UW-Madison "culture cancelers" the nation's laughing stock when he pays tribute to Frederick March this week and comments on the UW removing March's name at the Memorial Union because he once belonged to the Klan.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Brookfield landlord David Decker insists that rent control is a bad idea that hurts the people it's intended to help. Putting caps on rents has the effect of slowing down construction of needed new apartment units, further exacerbating the housing problem, he writes.