The Kenosha News calls on the Legislature to approve the UW-Madison's request for a new engineering building. The GOP in Wisconsin has had a long history of supporting economic development, but this decision to axe the engineering request is baffling, the paper adds.
Wisconsin, we're going nowhere fast, blogs Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He cites recent Republican actions to strip out all things Milwaukee, protecting gas guzzling machines and blocking certain vaccines.
Commenting on the agreement between Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans over shared revenues and school funding, the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff asks if this is what bipartisanship looks like these days? Noting that no Dems were present at the announcement, she says Republicans still have no idea of what constructive agreement is all about.
The conservative Badger Institute's Jim Bender and Patrick McIlheran contends that the agreement is a huge step forward for school funding equality. They hail the additional funds for school choice and charter schools.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on the headlines announcing Donald Trump's most recent indictment. Can you imagine Dwight Eisenhower or George H.W. Bush or even Richard Nixon being cited in a headline like that?, he asks.
In a WisOpinion column, former Lt. Gov. Mendela Barnes urges Master Lock to reconsider its decision to move out of its Milwaukee plant where it has manufactured locks for more than a 100 years.