The Racine Journal Times takes the Republicans' side in the debate over what constitutes the address of witnesses to absentee votes. It says this shouldn't be this difficult, that an address means just that -- a number, a street and a municipality -- and it is up to the voter to make sure it is all there and not expect election clerks to fix it.
Raquel Rutledge of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel talks about the importance of local journalism and says that, yes, we sometimes make mistakes, but you're better off with us than without us. A Pulitizer Prize winner herself, Rutledge promotes an event on the importance of local journalism slated for Madison's Overture Center on March 28.
Americans are cheering President Biden for his President's Day visit to Ukraine which emboldened democracy, asserts Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. His historic visit in the midst of war was a proud stand for democracy in the world, he maintains.
Noting the scourge of big money in the State Supreme Court race, the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff says the time has come for Wisconsin to stop electing Supreme Court justices and have them appointed by a nonpartisan judicial commission.
The "Truth Radio" Network is now statewide, writes Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee. He notes that Civic Radio is now on 18 stations throughout Wisconsin and is hoping to present an alternative to right-wing talk radio.
Blogger John Torinus warns his hometown West Bend readers that three candidates running for the West Bend School Board on April 4th are a team promoting extreme policies that target administrators, teachers and the books used in the classroom and in the libraries. He recommends votes for the other three "moderate" candidates.