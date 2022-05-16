Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explores what voters think of the abortion issue. In Wisconsin and nationally, he discovers through the data, is that it depends not only on your partisanship, but also on your religion.
In a guest column for the Kenosha News, former Board of Regents member Tim Higgins insists that hedge funds do enormous good for UW students, research, pensions and nonprofits. Their investment strategies have helped higher education in Wisconsin to make significant financial gains, he writes.
In a guest column for the Appleton Post-Crescent, Dave Clutter, the executive director of the Natural Resources Foundation, writes that Wisconsin's natural world is at risk and points to a bill pending in Congress that could help protect it.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite insists that Gov. Tony Evers' Health Equity Council is another liberal policy peddler. Kittle maintains that the Council is filled with liberal campaign donors which should be a clue on where its recommendations are headed.
In a guest posting on the Recombobulation Area blog site, veteran Milwaukee English teacher Jay Bullock writes that the Milwaukee School District is shrinking in number of students due to a variety of reasons. And the Wisconsin Legislature has been of no help as it continues to make things more difficult for the district to succeed.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Henry Redman writes that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' update to logging rules is raising alarm for environmental activists. They're concerned that the new rules will allow more trees to be cut down on public lands than is needed.