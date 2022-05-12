Wisconsin Right to Life legislative director Gracie Skogman, in a guest column for the Kenosha News, writes that if the leaked Supreme Court draft by Justice Sam Alito becomes the final ruling, it will be a monumental step toward the protection of all human life.
In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Anne Curley says the new transgender policy by the Milwaukee Archdiocese has succeeded in driving her from the church where's she been a Catholic all her life. She calls the new policy cruel and institutionalizes the oppression of people simply because of who they are.
Intimidation ain't free speech, proclaims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He cites those attacking the Democratic Party, including Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi for not speaking out more forcefully and doing something about saving abortion.
Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank posts her final blog before departing to take over as president of Northwestern University. She lists a number of accomplishments and details some unfinished business that her successor will have to deal with.
In a column for Isthmus, Ruth Conniff says that there are plenty of important issues that Wisconsin people can get together on, suggesting that it's better to set aside divisive culture war topics that only serve to obscure what government really ought to be doing.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explores how the city's ethnic festival are doing. He discovers that the most successful is Irish Fest while the most troubled is Festa Italiana. His review of the nonprofit tax forms shows that some of the festivals were hard hit by COVID restrictions while others survived financially.