In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Barbara Miner describes how an abandoned Milwaukee home offers hints of the broader history of the rise and fall of a neighborhood. She traces the history of that home that has coincided with Milwaukee once considered a bastion of diversity to now one of the most segregated in the country.
The Kenosha News editorially supports Froedtert Kenosha South Hospital's plan to move its emergency room from downtown to its Pleasant Prairie hospital, six miles away. It notes the objections raised by the Kenosha City Council, but believes the move and expanded services downtown are worth the trade-off.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth says that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has it exactly right when he said the state ought to have a referendum on the 1849 abortion law. He says that polls show Wisconsin citizens overwhelmingly approve of exceptions to the stringent abortion law passed a year after statehood.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson argues that while GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels calls for revamping Milwaukee schools it is actually his party that contributed to its problems with its voucher laws that degraded public education.
Conservative blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson counters that government schools have terrible performance statistics. Advocating for private schools, Robinson says there's no law that requires government to provide the education.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset that the Wisconsin State Journal decided to endorse Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett 37 days before the election. You'd think they'd want to sort out charges leveled by his opponent before making a decision, Blaska asserts.