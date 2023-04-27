Trouble don't like cleanliness, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey. He says littering is becoming a big problem in Milwaukee and needs to be addressed, adding that studies show cleaner cities are safer cities.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth says that we're now living with the consequences of climate change, but it shouldn't be made political. The problem is it's being made political and individuals and nations continue to push back on possible remedies, especially when money is involved, he adds. Perhaps we need to make other preparations, he concludes.
The Racine Journal Times is editorially leery of the IRS' plan to expand its free file system, contending it already exists if taxpayers would only use it. The paper fears that the service will set up more bureaucracy when it should be pushing private tax preparers to improve already existing free file.
Wisconsin State Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler pens a column for WisOpinion celebrating Law Day, May 1st. Use it to teach and learn about our legal system, she writes.
Republican State Rep. Romaine Quinn, in a WisOpinion column, touts a bill he has introduced to encourage the improvement of wetlands to combat perennial flooding problems, particularly in northern Wisconsin.