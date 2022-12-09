The internet signal was spotty inside the Kohl Center as the Badgers toughed out a Big Ten men’s basketball win over Maryland. Every few minutes I tried to check my phone for U.S. Senate runoff results from Georgia.
The numbers were close, but the New York Times’ “probability needle” was reassuring — pointing to an almost certain Democratic victory based on uncounted urban votes. Sometime after halftime, the race was called.
Incumbent Raphael Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker was the curtain call for the midterm elections. As the year winds down, writers will look back with various end-of-year takes. Mine, for what it’s worth, is that the centrist and left-leaning people who dominate Madison should feel deep relief and a sense of gratitude.
They also need to take a break.
They might take that break from the hyperventilating left of MSNBC and avoid too much wallowing in schadenfreude as Donald Trump appears addled and “the law” closes in on him.
In a New York Times column by Gail Collins after the Georgia outcome, a subhead in the print edition read, “Hey, we survived, but look out for what’s coming around the bend.”
I prefer to leave “around the bend” for later, thank you.
There will be plenty of time for turning our attention in 2023 to the crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court election, where a one-vote conservative majority has protected some of the nation’s most anti-democratic gerrymandering. (Now that it’s clear reproductive freedom has vote-generating power, it will be fun to watch conservative candidates squirm.)
But this column is not about that — not yet. It is about gratitude.
Gratitude for the voters who paid attention and refused to be lured into the grudge-centric brand of the modern Republican Party. Gratitude for the wave of younger people who are apparently appalled at climate change denialism and threats to reproductive freedoms and who voted.
And gratitude to all of those who put themselves out there as pro-democracy candidates and those who knocked on doors, made calls and gave money on their behalf.
One gets the sense that the most virulent years of the Trump threat may be waning, that a noxious tidal wave is mostly spent. As legal threats close in and even many of his traditional fans turn away, Trump recently called for terminating the U.S. Constitution. Clearly, he has to make his tantrums ever more outrageous to get the attention he covets.
It reminds me of an old Saturday Night Live skit in which the late comedian Buck Henry, playing a talk radio host, kept saying ever more incendiary things to try to get anyone to call in.
By skit’s end, with no callers, he looked into the camera and said, “I like dead puppies.” He added, paraphrasing here, that he favored forcibly busing known Communists into your neighborhood to kill your puppies. It you have another view on that, he said, you should call him.
If it would keep him relevant, one suspects Trump would happily threaten your puppies.
Want evidence of Trump’s decline? Listen to how Republicans labor to distance themselves from him. They begin by thanking him for infesting our courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, with radical right-wing judges.
They then somberly declare that it is time to move on from the chaos, now that the chaos no longer benefits them.
There will be plenty of time to clutch our pearls over the ascendance of Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida whose political brand depends on grievance and division almost as much as Trump’s.
For now, as we glide into the holiday season with friends and family, it is enough to feel gratitude for many of those in the political arena and reflect on how much worse this year could have been.
In Wisconsin, that gratitude has to include Tony Evers. Hours after what turned out to be his relatively comfortable reelection as governor, I wrote a column likening his importance in state history to Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette a century ago.
If Joe Biden was the only Democrat who could have beaten Trump in 2020, Evers is probably the only Democrat who could have won reelection as Wisconsin’s governor in this year of inflation and high gas prices.
At 71, Evers would have every right to prefer to be playing euchre with friends in front of a fire somewhere instead of signing on for four more years as the bulwark against Republicans who would like to make Wisconsin a cold-climate Mississippi.
A huge sigh of relief also came when Republicans fell short, despite their obscene gerrymandering, of attaining enough seats to override Evers’ vetoes.
Yes, Ron Johnson, with his ever more bizarre behavior, was sent back to the U.S. Senate to embarrass the state for six more years, but Warnock’s victory gives Democrats one more total seat and much-enhanced leverage, so there is that.
Republicans regained a slight majority in the U.S. House of Representatives but vastly underperformed historical trends for the party not holding the presidency in midterm elections.
The GOP also lost key governor races as centrist and right-leaning voters, especially educated suburban types, continued to turn away from the nutty Trump populism that retains a hold on many white rural and small-town voters.
Here’s hoping that someday, we in Wisconsin will look back at 2022 as the year the tide turned in the political war that started with former Gov. Scott Walker’s sneak attack on public employees in 2011, and ran through the utter darkness of Trump’s presidency.
We were warned throughout this summer and early fall to expect the worst, that people cared more about the price of gas than the future of free and fair elections.
Not sure about you, but I’m feeling year-end gratitude and the need for a short break from fear.