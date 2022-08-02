Two years ago, Cap Times Idea Fest presented a session featuring Bob Woodward, half of the legendary Watergate reporting team that produced arguably the most famous story in the history of investigative journalism.
Woodward was interviewed by his longtime friend, Washington Post colleague and Madison native David Maraniss, in a memorable and still-available conversation.
But that was 2020, early in the pandemic, and it was a virtual session.
This September, Carl Bernstein, the other half of the famous Watergate reporting duo that helped bring down the presidency of Richard Nixon, will also visit with Maraniss. This time it will be in person in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The conversation, on Thursday night, Sept. 15, will be an intimate fundraiser to support the Cap Times’ independent local journalism. Admission will include drinks, appetizers and a copy of Bernstein’s newest book titled “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom.”
It’s not about Watergate, it’s about what Bernstein calls “the tale of my apprenticeship in the newspaper trade” from ages 16 to 21, from 1960 to 1965. Through perseverance, guile and superb typing skills he landed a job at the Washington Evening Star as a copy boy. Three years later Bernstein was a reporter.
The book has rich and hilarious detail of the newsroom and its characters. He wrote this about a man described as one of the best police reporters in newspaper history: “The man looked like a warthog, and he sounded like a warthog, too.”
The book is also poignant: Bernstein spent the night of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination stationed outside the White House, and witnessed widow Jackie and brother Robert follow the flag-draped casket into the executive residence at 4:30 a.m. that Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 1963.
But the Bernstein session is only one night of Idea Fest.
On Friday, Sept. 16, Jamie Raskin will be our keynote speaker in a conversation with John Nichols, associate editor of the Cap Times. In addition to being an eloquent voice on the Jan. 6 committee, the Democratic congressman from Maryland is also the best-selling author of “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy.”
In it, Raskin describes the 45 days in early 2021 that changed his life, a period that included his son’s suicide, the Jan. 6 insurrection and the impeachment effort he helped lead against then-President Donald Trump. Raskin and Nichols will appear in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union.
The morning of Saturday, Sept. 16 will bring Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, Washington Post reporters and co-authors of the brilliant new book “His Name is George Floyd.” The reporters spent months after Floyd’s May 2020 murder learning everything they could about his life and how systemic racism shaped and shortened it.
Maraniss will moderate that discussion, as well as another that morning on the same stage featuring Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state, and Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney and prominent legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. Benson was honored this spring with a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for her efforts to defend democracy both before and after the 2020 election, which she oversaw in Michigan.
Earlier in the week, Idea Fest will feature an important session titled “Rising Tide on the South Side” in the new Madison College building in south Madison. It will focus on the many building projects and other signs of progress being made and led by community leaders of color. The event on Wednesday, Sept. 14, will feature a reception before the all-star panel discussion. It will be moderated by Valentina Ahedo, Madison College’s dean for that campus.
Those are but a few of the Idea Fest sessions for 2022. We have a fantastic lineup of sessions planned for you, focused more on statewide issues than in the past. Our tagline for this year, in fact, is “The state of change.” We are grateful to Epic, this year’s presenting sponsor.
Similar to last year, we have embraced a hybrid event model in which we offer both in-person and virtual sessions. The virtual sessions will be free to view on topics including the upcoming election, climate change, pandemic fatigue, rural broadband, cancer testing, medical records, immigration, marijuana policy and the influence of Title IX. Speakers will include Melissa Agard, Dominique Brossard, Ruth Conniff, Mary Felzkowski, Charles Franklin, Andrew Maraniss, Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Ajay Sethi and many more.
We are also excited to bring Cooking with the Cap Times and Cap Times Live back to the festival, along with Smarter Than You Trivia later in the week. We will also host a free, in-person session at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè about social media.
Go to captimesideafest.com for a link to buy tickets, which are now on sale, along with up-to-date festival information. There are significant ticket discounts for Cap Times members, so please consider joining if you’re not a member already.
For the uninitiated, we launched Idea Fest in 2017 as part of what the Cap Times offers in addition to 105 years and counting of news and progressive opinion, as well as 52 years of supporting the area through the Evjue Foundation, our philanthropic arm named after founder William T. Evjue.
The festival’s goal is to bring together compelling speakers from near and far to discuss issues of the day and, for its in-person programs, to bring friends together for food and fun around provocative conversation.
For years, our slogan has been that the Cap Times is “as Madison as it gets,” and we think Idea Fest, in all of its permutations, delivers on that promise to a city that loves intelligent talk and distinctive experiences.
We hope you’ll join us.