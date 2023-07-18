The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol had not yet convened when I spoke with Adam Kinzinger just before Christmas 2021, less than a year removed from the insurrection.
The then-member of Congress, who with Liz Cheney was one of only two Republicans who would serve on the committee, said in my interview that the liberals who dominate Madison needed to form an “uneasy alliance” with him and the relatively few other principled conservatives to prioritize protecting American democracy over any individual partisan squabble.
Today, redistricted out of his seat by Illinois Democrats and ostracized by the far right, Kinzinger is perhaps the nation’s most prominent conservative fighting that fight as a frequent commentator on CNN.
He founded a movement he named “Country First” and has a book coming out in October titled “Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in Our Divided Country.”
My news today is that Kinzinger will appear in Madison as a keynote speaker at this fall’s Cap Times Idea Fest.
Tickets are on sale. He will speak on Saturday evening, Sept. 23, in Shannon Hall at the Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The moderators will be familiar to Idea Fest audiences: David Maraniss, a Madison native and frequent festival guest who is a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist and author; and Patrick Marley, also a Washington Post journalist who previously covered state government for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and who was a panelist at last year’s festival.
(The full Idea Fest lineup will be public soon. We will present a powerhouse lineup of national, state and local speakers on provocative subjects, just as we have over the festival’s first six years.)
Kinzinger, like most Madisonians, sees the cult-like devotees of Donald Trump as an existential threat to the nation, as he described last month on “The Bulwark” podcast hosted by Wisconsin-based host Charlie Sykes.
Kinzinger told Sykes that he once believed fellow elected Republicans thought that Trump was crazy and toxic. He worries now that there has been a shift.
“Two years ago … I was very much of the belief that none of them believed what they were saying,” he told Sykes. “It’s an act that they have to do to get elected. I’m sure there’s still some of that.
“But I’m now coming around to … think many of these folks have (an) internal monologue (that) has convinced them that, maybe not what Trump did is right, but that they have to stay with this team.
“I’m not doing the comparison. But … you look at the rise of the Nazi Party … in Germany, and there were a lot of people that probably weren’t Nazis, but eventually, had to convince themselves of like, ‘Oh, well, here’s how I make myself feel OK.’ And I think there’s an extent of that now, which is like ‘I just gotta fight for the team. Because (President) Joe Biden is gonna create transgender surgeries for everybody.’ ”
It is Kinzinger’s experience inside the Republican Party, I think, that makes him an especially important speaker for an audience in Madison, where the sharpest political divide is often between the far left and the center left.
Make no mistake, Madison’s left would disagree with Kinzinger on most traditional left-right issues. He has as much a conservative voting record as our Second Congressional District representative, Mark Pocan, has a liberal one.
Kinzinger is a 45-year-old Air Force veteran first elected to the House in 2010 from a sprawling northern Illinois district that included much of Rockford. After Jan. 6, 2021, he declared a sort of one-man rhetorical war against Trump.
Kinzinger founded Country First, a political action committee whose mission, he told me in 2021, is to combat “toxic tribalism” by providing a “home for reasonable people of goodwill, seeking common ground to make our country better for future generations.”
The Country First website explains: “We’re a uniquely American movement of reasonable people … from all political parties (and of none), and we reject toxic political extremes and the dangerous culture that accompanies it. When we band together — seeking understanding, collaboration, and common ground — we can achieve durable, proven solutions and put our Country First.” The group raises money and recruits candidates.
At Idea Fest, Kinzinger will likely share the status of his campaign as a Republican willing to fight the malignant, anti-democratic (small “d”) populism of Trump.
He will also discuss his book, which comes out a month after his appearance here. A promotional blurb from the book promotion promises, “In ‘Renegade,’ he reveals the inner workings and surprising findings of the committee he served and helped lead, including how the bloody attack on the Capitol was indeed foreseeable and even welcomed by President Trump.”
When we spoke in 2021, I learned that Kinzinger had spent considerable time in Madison, regularly driving from northern Illinois to Truax Field for Air National Guard duty. Kinzinger joined the Air Force in 2003 and was commissioned a second lieutenant. He flew missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. He later served in the special operations command and was promoted to lieutenant colonel.
I talked with him then about how some Trump backers publicly confronted Republican elected officials they thought had failed to show sufficient fealty to their leader. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, for example, had just been accosted and called a “traitor” at Reagan National Airport.
“To humanity’s credit, I don’t get confronted in public,” Kinzinger told me then. Besides, he added, Trump backers “may know I don’t take confrontation (well). I push back pretty good.”
Kinzinger apparently has been pushing back “pretty good” every day since.