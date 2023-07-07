Lying in politics might seem an unusual topic around the Fourth of July, but actually it is timely when recalling what the late John Patrick Hunter did on July 4, 1951.
Hunter, then the newest Capital Times reporter, was tasked with generating a creative story idea on that holiday.
The early 1950s was an era in which the anticommunist crusade of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, a Republican from Wisconsin’s Fox River valley, was constructed on lies. Communists were all around us, he claimed without evidence. Hundreds, he said, worked in the U.S. State Department. Others, he said, ran the Cap Times.
To measure the general paranoia of those days, Hunter excerpted the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights and created a “petition” he then asked people celebrating the holiday at Vilas Park to sign.
Of the 112 people Hunter asked, 111 refused, most fearful of the self-appointed patriotism police of the era. Hunter had his story. It made national headlines and then-President Harry Truman referenced it in a speech. The rest, as they say, is history.
Until recent years, that “Red Scare” period of lies and deceit seemed secure in the dustbin of what we thought was an unrepeatable history.
Yet here we are.
The blatant lying that elevated McCarthy is again commonplace in Republican politics, standard operating procedure in Donald Trump’s America. Of all the reasons to worry about the country’s future, it is the refusal by seemingly reasonable people to reject obvious lies that may be most frightening.
OK, you conservatives out there, we get it. Many of you lament that the America of your youth — when straight white Christian men dominated — is changing, as is your expectation of a reliable, old-school economy. But c’mon, do you actually believe Trump was cheated out of a second term? Poll after poll suggests a majority of Republicans do.
Against that backdrop, I was intrigued by a thickly academic essay in the New York Times recently headlined: “This is Why Trump Lies Like There’s No Tomorrow.” In it, columnist Thomas Edsall quoted a series of researchers about why the lying works, or is at least tolerated.
Four specific and overlapping theories resonated:
Lying as a ‘weapon of war’
This theory is that Trump backers believe in an absolute common good and that lies to achieve it are to be tolerated.
“We are prone to divide ourselves into competitive groups, largely for the purpose of allocating resources,” Jeremy Adam Smith wrote in a Scientific American article during Trump’s presidency.
“People can be prosocial — compassionate, empathetic, generous, honest — in their group and aggressively antisocial toward out-groups. When we divide people into groups, we open the door to competition, dehumanization, violence — and socially sanctioned deceit.”
If Trump’s lies are seen “not as failures of character but rather as weapons of war,” Smith said it is easier to understand why Trump supporters see him as effective. “From this perspective, (Trump’s) lying is a feature, not a bug.”
Lying as consistent with Trump’s cult-like appeal
A related theory is that supporters tolerate Trump’s lies because they are powerfully drawn toward “orthodoxy,” concluded two Danish political scientists, Antoine Marie and Michael Bang Petersen.
Reading their analysis, the concept of “cult” comes to mind.
One would think, they wrote, people would “favor belief formation systems that prioritize accuracy” and change their thinking “in the face of compelling evidence and arguments.” Instead, Trump backers have what the researchers call “oversensitive dispositions to detect threat, from human out-groups in particular.” These same people then mobilize against groups they see as rivals, they wrote.
Lying as a tactic to simply ‘win the moment’
Another analysis posits that Trump is solely focused on winning the moment, as in the recent town hall on CNN in which the moderator tried vainly to keep up with Trump’s stream of real-time lies.
Dan McAdams, a psychology professor at Northwestern University, wrote this about Trump’s approach: “Truth is effectively whatever it takes to win the moment, moment by moment, battle by battle — as the episodic man, shorn of any long-term story to make sense of his life, struggles to win the moment.
“Among the many reasons that Trump’s supporters excuse his lying is that they, like Trump himself, do not really hold him to the standards that human persons are held to. And that is because many of his supporters, like Trump himself, do not consider him to be a person — he is more like a primal force or superhero, more than a person, but less than a person, too.”
Lying reflects the depth of anger
Another factor is the sheer depth of the anger among many Trump supporters. Anger, it seems, encourages deception.
Jeremy Yip of Georgetown and Maurice Schweitzer of the University of Pennsylvania demonstrated through a series of experiments that, they said: “Anger promotes the use of self-serving deception. The decision to engage in self-serving deception balances concern for oneself (i.e., self-interest) and concern for others (i.e., empathy). The greater concern individuals exhibit for themselves and the lower concern for others, the more deceitful they are likely to be.”
When individuals feel angry, they continued, “They are more likely to deceive others. We find that angry individuals are less concerned about the welfare of others, and consequently more likely to exhibit self-interested unethical behavior. Across our studies, we link incidental anger to self-serving deception.”
In conclusion
These theories weave together more or less like this: Many of Trump’s backers have become so angry and alienated that they act like part of a cult. They regard this as a time of war, one to be fought day-by-day by a superhero who uses lies as an acceptable weapon.
Back in 1951 in Vilas Park, an insurance agent named Wentworth A. Millar was the only person to sign Hunter’s petition.
“Sure, I’ll sign the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights,” he told Hunter. “We were never closer to losing the things that they stand for than we are today.”
Until now.