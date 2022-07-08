For summertime diversion, most people probably prefer escapist novels, especially in these violent and appalling times. Me, I like to plow through the next book of political nonfiction.
My latest is “This will not pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” which — in granular and chronological detail — takes the reader from the last months of Donald Trump’s presidency through Joe Biden’s first year.
Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, both national correspondents for the New York Times, conducted hundreds of interviews for an account that covers most of 2020 and all of 2021.
The political narratives they artfully and thoroughly paint are mostly unchanged today, more than a half-year after they finished their reporting.
Heaven help us.
The Republican Party remains unable or unwilling to break from a corrupt former president and lacks a positive vision for America, offering only its familiar stew of blame, hate and resentment.
The authors give an insider account of how Republican leaders Mitch McConnell in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy in the House were oh-so-outraged about Trump’s insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, until, well, they weren’t. The two did differ. McConnell pretended Trump didn’t exist, while McCarthy turned back into a boot-licking Trump toady.
Burns and Martin describe what could have been a civil war within the GOP, but if there was a war at all, it was short-lived. We’ll see whether the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, White House counsel Pat Cipollone or others at the Jan. 6 hearings somehow changes that dynamic.
The Democratic Party, in contrast, struggles under a president who seems mired in nostalgia for a gentler era, one who still dreams of leading transformational change in America. Biden has always wanted to write checks his poll numbers and razor-thin margins in Congress can’t cash.
Even more delusional is the progressive wing of his party, which consists mostly of elected officials from safe, deep-blue districts and states who don’t seem to care how much their incessant brinksmanship makes political messaging impossible. This two-part narrative — Biden’s shortcomings and progressives’ tone deafness — is part of what makes many Democrats so uneasy about this fall’s elections.
Granted, Biden is almost certainly the only Democrat who ran who could have beaten Trump in 2020, and for that every sane American should be eternally grateful. But his shortcomings in office are painfully and meticulously documented.
He repeatedly yearns to turn back the clock to the good-old-boys days of Washington politics with a back pat or a phone call. He seems to believe he possesses some magic wand to win over Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, the renegade centrist Democratic senators from West Virginia and Arizona, respectively.
Perhaps there was a political calculus to Biden’s fanciful dream of being the next FDR. He needed to reassure and try to motivate progressives during the campaign, but a year and a half later, talk of transformational change just rings hollow.
Nor, regrettably, is Biden an inspirational leader. That truth was reflected throughout the book and has shown up in spades recently in his curious and mild under-reactions to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and this week’s massacre by a shooter with an automatic weapon in Highland Park, Illinois.
One anecdote in the book exemplified the Biden problem to me.
Burns and Martin described a meeting last fall between Paul Begala, a prominent Democratic strategist, and Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff. Begala told Klain that Biden had failed to make the case that Republicans had no policy agenda and were preoccupied by Trump, even offering what he called a “ready-to-go attack line.”
Biden should tell Americans that Republicans “fear Trump more than they care about you.”
Perfect and concise phrasing, I thought, gluing Republicans’ fealty to Trump to their lack of ideas.
Klain reportedly replied, “That approach isn’t this president’s comfort zone. That’s not his brand.”
C’mon man, to quote Biden, how can it not be?
While it would be nice to have a charismatic orator in the White House, it is the progressive wing of the party that has helped handicap effective election-year messaging by Democrats.
Consider this: Biden and Democrats have not only respected science and led us through the later stages of the pandemic, they have also made America appear sane again to the rest of the world.
Biden also delivered what should have been widely celebrated spending measures providing major pandemic relief early in 2021 and a big infrastructure package later in the year.
But progressives spent the year demanding much bigger spending levels that centrist Democrats were never going to approve. News stories, instead of focusing on what Biden and his party accomplished, instead were about Democratic infighting and how many trillions Democrats wanted to spend, not about how pandemic relief and infrastructure spending were helping us all.
Instead of making way for a positive narrative about turning the page on a malignant Trump era and improving the lives of average Americans, progressives issued threats and claimed betrayal. The book is filled with insider accounts of back-room tensions that sometimes became public.
(An aside: If Congress had passed all of the spending that progressives wanted, the inflation rate could be another two or three percentage points higher right now. How would that play on the campaign trail?)
It seems some progressives would rather stay in their bubble of sanctimony than make the compromises necessary to achieve things. They claim only they can excite and motivate young non-voters, but somehow they never do, at least in the numbers necessary.
Maybe things can change. Maybe rising Democratic leaders will energize and inspire across generations while still planted in the real world of actually attaining working majorities — one where victories in purple states and in suburban and rural districts are an essential part of the deal.
One can dream.