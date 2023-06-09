One day this week brought news that the mainstream professional golf league would make peace and merge with the renegade golf league financed by Saudi Arabian royalty.
That’s the same Saudi royalty implicated in the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S.-based journalist and Saudi critic who was working for The Washington Post at the time.
Just last year, neither that fact, nor the Saudi connection to the 9/11 terror attacks of 2001, dissuaded a spinoff group of golfers from accepting gazillions in Saudi money to form a golf league known as LIV. (Those letters refer to the Roman numbers for “54,” the score if every hole on a par-72 golf course were birdied and the number of holes played at LIV events.)
With their PGA merger, the Saudis unabashedly succeeded at “sportswashing,” a term for using games and teams and stadiums to cleanse an image and launder a reputation.
The merger news was also a big victory for former President Donald Trump, a LIV backer because of his financial interests in golf courses.
The next morning brought news that Chris Licht, the embattled chief executive of CNN, had been fired.
What links the two stories? To me, it is the corrupting power of greed and huge amounts of money.
In a column last month, I joined a chorus of critics blasting Licht for inviting Trump to a televised “town hall,” an event filled with what Licht acknowledged was a “Trumpy” crowd of sycophants hooting at the former president’s cruelest comments and most outlandish lies and repeatedly interrupting moderator Kaitlan Collins.
My column was about how Trump’s bullying and lying resembled similar behavior by Joseph McCarthy, the late and notorious Wisconsin senator and “anti-communist crusader.”
Licht was fired Wednesday by boss David Zaslav, a sacking The New York Times described as the “latest convulsion for one of the world’s pre-eminent news organizations, whose unyielding string of crises has sapped newsroom morale (and) eaten into profits.”
Like the golf news, the whole thing appeared rooted in money.
Last year, Zaslav hired Licht, a television producer with limited expertise in journalism, in a transparent effort to elevate profits over any concern for CNN’s journalistic integrity.
Zaslav’s perception that CNN was somehow a left-wing version of Fox News, a network whose core competency is distortion and disinformation, was ludicrous, but with CNN’s ratings down and the cable news business declining due to the increasing pace of cable-cutting, Zaslav saw his hiring of Licht as a game changer.
It’s hard to feel sympathy for Licht. For months, he had been criticizing and undercutting CNN’s journalists, and especially the top executive he succeeded, Jeff Zucker.
The turmoil around Licht’s tenure escalated with the recent publication of a 15,000-word profile in The Atlantic in which Licht came across as arrogant and thin-skinned, making one unguarded comment after another.
It was headlined “Inside the Meltdown at CNN.” I read it before Licht’s firing. My thought was that Licht had provided astonishing access to writer Tim Alberta and proceeded to reveal his deepest insecurities. One wonders why he thought the profile could enhance his image, a reflection of his lack of journalistic instinct.
In fairness, Licht was expected to do the seemingly impossible, make CNN more profitable and respected by making it appear more “centrist.” All in the cause of helping Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent, repay its massive debt.
Decades ago, traditional networks such as CBS and NBC did not look to Walter Cronkite or Chet Huntley and David Brinkley to make the money. The entertainment arms made most of the money then. Journalism was regarded as something of a public service. No longer.
In a nutshell, before Licht arrived, CNN had attempted to hold Trump accountable throughout his presidency and beyond, especially in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. If anything, liberal critics complained CNN over-covered Trump, even if much of the coverage was critical.
That journalism was neither liberal nor conservative, it was simply journalism. Zaslav, the corporate overseer, sought to fix that through Licht, and failed. A Fox News column offered a different take. Its headline about Licht’s firing: “CNN’s crybabies chase out Licht for the crime of being more neutral.”
Like the CNN debacle, the golf tour merger was also ultimately about money.
After the surprise announcement, an organization of 9/11 survivors said they felt betrayed by the Professional Golfers’ Association. In a statement, the group said it was “shocked and deeply offended” by the merger.
The LIV Golf league “is bankrolled by billions of sportswashing money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the group said.
“Make no mistake, we will never forget,” said Terry Strada, the group's chairwoman, whose husband was killed in the World Trade Center attacks. “PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed.”
Maybe the combined golf leagues should be renamed the “Bone Saw Tour,” because that is the tool the Saudis used to dismember Khashoggi.
The sports talk ecosystem seemed unconcerned that the PGA would be permanently intertwined with blood money from Saudi Arabia.
Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser, former Washington Post columnists who host a daily ESPN talk show called “Pardon the Interruption,” blathered on about how all of the golfers in the PGA and LIV would get lots more money and that, hey, such sports mergers are inevitable.
They have seen it all, they pompously observed, back to when the old American Football League merged with the National Football League, and this was just more of that.
No mention of 9/11 or Khashoggi, but then, when Khashoggi was dismembered, he was only representing the same news organization that once employed them.
So there you have it — back-to-back news stories that are ultimately about money. And how money trumps morality and journalistic integrity.
In other words, two good outcomes for Donald Trump.