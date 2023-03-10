A highbrow new book making the rounds in highbrow circles suggests we can become better citizens by pursuing its 10 steps. The author is Richard Haass, longtime president of the Council on Foreign Relations, an international relations think tank.
Haass’ book is titled “The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.” In it, he said he is often asked what keeps him up at night, and the questioner expects the answer to be China, Russia or North Korea.
But Haass wrote: “The most urgent and significant threat to American security and stability stems not from abroad but from within, from political divisions that for only the second time in U.S. history have raised questions about the future of American democracy and even the United States itself.”
He wrote in a Boston Globe essay: “Americans need to understand what is required of them — their obligations to one another and to their country.”
Haass’ prescriptions are hardly revolutionary. First is a call for mandatory civics education: “No student should be able to graduate high school or leave a college campus without exposure to the foundational texts of American democracy, from the Declaration of Independence to the Constitution and the Federalist Papers, and without an understanding of the ideas and structures at the heart of this country, along with its essential history.”
Even that suggestion is, of course, fraught in 2023, when an organizing principle of the Republican Party is to prevent teaching of America’s historical failures and sources of embarrassment, exemplified by resistance to any honest reckoning with African American history.
Haass goes on to list other ideas for how we can be better: making national service more common, embracing compromise, remaining civil, avoiding violence even amid profound political disagreements, putting country above partisan interests, getting involved in our communities, valuing norms and promoting the common good.
I have an 11th suggestion — we should stop treating politics as a form of entertainment, one in which many of us spend hour after hour immersed in hearing why and how we should despise the other side.
Which brings me to my factory experiences growing up and the types of people — almost all blue-collar men — with whom I worked during college summers. Were they alive today, I wonder what they would think of Haass’ ideas. None likely knew much about the Federalist Papers or gave a hoot about the details of the Constitution.
But what they didn’t do was listen to the likes of the late Rush Limbaugh on the shop radio all day or go home at night, pop a beer, and watch a Sean Hannity.
Most had served in World War II, but spoke little about it, proud if low-key patriots. They were curious more than furious about why so many in the next generation protested the Vietnam War, more likely to tease them than taunt them for their long hair and liberal politics.
Yes, my colleagues might make a sexist comment about an attractive woman in the front office. And if they had thoughts about the civil rights movement, they went unshared.
They took pride in their blue-collar craft and work ethic. I spent one summer working with unionized glaziers who cut and installed glass. They did what they saw as “real work,” not sitting at some keyboard like I now do for a living.
Many things were different then, of course, but this was before incendiary political programming even existed.
Then, through the years, for whatever set of reasons, many Americans adopted political vitriol as a daily form of entertainment. In my view, that, more than whether people know about the Federalist Papers, is a central factor in our dysfunction today.
How did we get here?
First, the primary factor is that the family-supporting, blue-collar jobs available to those non-college workers of 40 to 50 years ago are largely gone. Today the sons and daughters of those 1970s workers might need to patch together two or three jobs to make ends meet. Their access to quality health insurance and pensions vanished. So yes, my sample cohort of factory guys might feel differently today.
Second is that in the 1980s, the political right realized that trickle-down Republican economics had almost no blue-collar appeal. So instead they struck gold — in profit and political influence — by agitating populist sensitivities around lost white male status, first on talk radio and later on Fox News.
They offered no solutions. Their goal was to stoke division, and they succeeded.
Third came a counterattack from the political left. Especially with Donald Trump’s ascent came a spike in programming — and audience — for those who sneer back at the far right.
Think about the weeknight lineup on MSNBC. Hour after hour, one talking head after another breathlessly castigates the political right based on the news of the day. The current most-discussed topic is Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Is that a story worth understanding? Absolutely. But you can do that by reading thorough reporting in the New York Times or the Washington Post without sitting through hours of speculation about just how bad or embarrassing this or that could be for Rupert Murdoch or Tucker Carlson.
In a column last year on a similar theme, a political scientist at Boston’s Tufts University named Eitan Hersh told me: “It’s easier than ever … to have a news diet focused exclusively on nationalized, sensationalized, aggrieved, pat-themselves-on-the-back garbage.”
Haass’ cerebral suggestions for how we can become “good citizens” certainly make theoretical sense. But maybe we should start by more often turning to other forms of “entertainment.”