The state Capitol Rotunda was nearly empty early on a holiday weekend Monday. Yellow tape cordoned the center as a gaggle of state Capitol police officers readied for Gov. Tony Evers’ inauguration to a second term Tuesday.
Two months ago, the Democratic incumbent surpassed expectations by winning re-election by more than three percentage points. He and I talked Monday for a half-hour in his East Wing office, my questions often echoing a conversation we had on the eve of his first inauguration four years ago.
Here is a transcript, lightly edited for clarity.
Four years ago, I wrote that you won election by presenting yourself as an authentic Wisconsinite, focused on education, health care and education, and not ideology. On the night of your reelection, you famously said, “boring wins.” With more time to reflect now, why did you win?
I think it is because we’ve tried our best to focus on the issues that I ran on last time. They were pretty simple, fixing the damn roads and making sure our public schools were in a good position. The infrastructure issues, kind of meat and potato issues that we delivered on. So I think people felt good about that. I think they also felt confident that going forward we will be able to expand that to help out municipalities a little more because they do a lot of the hard work. The bottom line is we were pretty consistent in what we did even during a pandemic.
Speaking of the pandemic, you appeared to try to govern with a steady, science-based hand.
That was kind of the boring piece, too. Following the science, doing what the people that know what’s going on in the science world were telling us. Were we pleasing everybody during that time? No. But at the end of the day, I think the resiliency of Wisconsinites and, frankly, our ability to follow the science kind of carried the day. I was hardly asked at all about the pandemic in the campaign. It just wasn’t a thing. Obviously, it’s still a thing. People are still dying, but I think for the most part people felt that it went OK. I wouldn’t say it’s great because it would have been great to have everybody be vaccinated, but we handled it as calmly and thoughtfully as we could.
Four years ago, you hoped Republican legislative leaders would work with you. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks now about a reset, but then rules out expansion of Medicaid, legislation to approve recreational marijuana, or pretty much anything that expands government spending. Do you see progress?
That’s a great question. Do I think that we will agree on some things? I’ll use shared revenue as an example. I talked about that a lot during the campaign. The people who rely on local government have high expectations for us, so I think we will find some common ground. I think we’ll find some common ground on fixing the roads. I think we’ll find some common ground on issues of infrastructure. Will we find common ground on the things you mentioned? Probably not. We’ll continue to fight for that and see how far we can get. Maybe we can get the will of the people being the law of the land in those areas. But I do think when we can’t agree it might be boring. Where we don’t agree isn’t going to be world war four. It’s going to be, “Well, we couldn’t come to an agreement.”
Given the toxicity of recent statehouse politics, it sounds like you see some evolution, some improvement.
I think so. Whether that’s going to be all legislators or just the leaders, who knows? I think when we disagree it’ll be done a little more rationally.
Four years ago, we talked about the politics of resentment in Wisconsin. Even in expanding your victory margin this time, blue areas became more intensely blue and the red areas more intensely red. Do you have hopes for a more civil and cohesive Wisconsin?
I always have. I know we picked up some votes in rural Wisconsin that we hadn’t had before. But at the end of the day, if we continue to focus on the basics, those things make a difference. Broadband makes a difference in rural Wisconsin. It’s a huge issue. So, we’ll continue to make sure that people feel comfortable with what we’re doing. I think the politics of resentment is connected to and to some extent amplified by Trumpism. I think Trumpism is a bit on the wane. So, I think we’re in a different place now and that we can disagree without being disagreeable.
I’m going to throw three topics at you I think have special resonance for Cap Times readers: the environment, the UW System, and the oft-documented struggles of people of color, especially students. I know in talking with former and current University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellors, they would in particular like more control over campus capital projects. These are Cap Times-centric sorts of issues.
Well, they’re centric for me, too. I want University of Wisconsin’s system to succeed, and we’ll do whatever we can to provide the resources they need to do that. I think it’s probably not going to happen that UW-Madison is going to be able to essentially control their destiny as it relates to capital projects. … I think we’re trying to find middle ground there right now. We’ve agreed with University of Wisconsin-Madison on a number of areas where they will take the lead on capital projects.
And on the environment?
Yeah, you have to find a sweet spot there. There are people who don’t believe in climate change but who are really great environmentalists around hunting issues and water issues. So, you have to find a balance. I think we can make some progress around climate change going forward. I think we’ve already made some. I think it is about bringing people together, people that hunt and fish and enjoy the outdoors and use our parks. Not all of them understand or care about the words “climate change.” At the end of the day, as we package our efforts around climate change, I think we will make progress and young people expect that. I mean that’s a huge issue for them.
We’re an overwhelmingly white state and education across the board is important to you. But the kids of color continue to struggle in a city as well-funded as Madison, and there are certainly issues in Milwaukee.
I have learned going through this last four years that issues around schooling, especially for education of kids of color, kids that might have come from really disproportionately horrible economic backgrounds, that we have to connect the dots. If we expect teachers to be able to teach at a high level and kids to learn at high levels, then housing, transportation, good jobs, all those things play a role. You can’t pull education out from that milieu that surrounds kids and say, “OK, schools, fix it.” They can’t fix affordable housing. They can’t fix all these other things. So, we have to work on all of them at the same time.
Is there an issue you’re thinking of in your inauguration speech and going forward into your second term that wasn’t on your radar at all four years ago?
Of course. Abortion. Who would have guessed the action by the Supreme Court? (The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, resurrecting in Wisconsin a stringent 173-year-old abortion ban.) Abortion is important in many ways, including as an economic development issue. … It is going to impact who moves into this state if reproductive rights aren’t available to women. That’s just unacceptable.
Many people see the refusal of Republicans to act on your appointees through the years as more anti-democratic behavior than gerrymandering. What do you hope for at this point?
Well, (GOP Senate Majority Leader Devin) LeMahieu has stated that my appointees will have an up and down vote. So it’s going to happen. Now, how many, frankly, get fired, we’ll see. It could be the proverbial s--- show in that there could be all sorts of people just, OK, we’ll give you a vote and we’ll get rid of them. I don’t think that’ll happen. I think for the most part people will finally be approved, and I think it is kind of a recognition that, “We’re stuck with this guy for another four years.”
With the validation that comes with winning against the historical tide that works against candidates with a same-party president, you certainly can be a voice in state and national Democratic politics. Do you intend to be?
State politics, yes. Beyond, you know, let’s put it this way. I went to the Democratic Governors Association meeting after the election and I was really impressed. There are some really extraordinary leaders in the Democratic Governors corral that will play a role nationally. I’m not one of them. Will I help whoever the Democratic candidate is to run for president? Of course I will. But as far as being a spokesperson on a national level, no way.
Do you have any thoughts on the loss by Mandela Barnes to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson?
Yeah. What a horrible outcome. Mandela is a good person, a good human being, and he came up a bit short. You know, life goes on after an election, but I feel badly. I think he worked hard during his campaign and got around. He did a good job as lieutenant governor, so I hated to see the outcome, but it is what it is. I’m wishing him well. It’s going to be interesting to see how his life moves forward from here.
What are your thoughts on the importance of the upcoming state Supreme Court race, where liberal-conservative control of the court is in play?
The race will decide all sorts of things. Whether we have gerrymandering, whether that continues. Whether abortion goes back to the way it was. It’s hugely important and it’s a race that will determine the future of the state of Wisconsin.
Can you name something you’ve learned as governor you could not have known without actually occupying the seat?
I guess the pandemic played a role (in what I learned). It reaffirmed my belief that Wisconsinites are really resilient and trying to do the right thing. Also, what it brought out and still exists is the issue of personal liberty as paramount for a small group of people. I think about how that played out in people not being interested in getting a vaccine during a pandemic. But how does that play out in other ways? Does liberty mean I can drive 80 miles an hour? There are some Wisconsinites (for whom) personal liberty did take primacy during the pandemic, and I accept that. But where does that stop? So that’s why I think we need to make sure that our work as leaders, as political leaders, is rational and calm and thoughtful.
What’s the biggest misconception people have about what it’s like to actually be Wisconsin’s governor?
Most of my work happens outside of this office and outside of this building. That I think is something most people don’t understand because essentially the media talks about what happens between Robin Vos and Tony Evers and Robin Vos and LeMahieu. That’s not where most of my work happens. It happens when I go out and visit businesses and farms and other places. I don’t think that’s something people think about. I do most of my work outside of this building. This building is a bubble. To make wise decisions we have to listen to people.