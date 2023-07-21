The two-year $99-billion state budget that Gov. Tony Evers signed July 5 was buoyed by an unprecedented $7-billion surplus that allowed both spending increases — especially aid to local governments — and income tax cuts of roughly $1 billion.
Yet some on the Democratic governor’s left flank complain that “too nice Tony” could have done better by fighting harder, perhaps by vetoing the entire budget.
On the other hand, Republicans who run the Legislature are outraged that Evers vetoed their big tax cut for high-income taxpayers. They are also threatening to sue over his clever use of his veto powers to increase public school funding for the next 402 years.
Seems to me that Evers threaded the needle and got the best deal he could for most of Wisconsin given that he has to negotiate with a far-right Legislature that doesn’t have to answer to voters (yet) thanks to gerrymandered legislative districts.
I spoke with Evers about all of this in his East Wing office this week. Here is the transcript, lightly edited for clarity.
What over-arching outcome do you consider most important from this budget?
The biggest thing is shared revenue (state aid to local governments). We have municipalities, whether they’re townships, cities or counties, which do an amazingly large amount of hard work in the state. … I think the average increase was less than zero (in state aid) over the past 15 years. … So that was a huge win.
Obviously it was critical for the city of Milwaukee and the county of Milwaukee (to gain authority to increase sales taxes). I know sometimes their travails don’t necessarily get through to folks in Dane County, but they were headed down the tubes.
I think the billion-dollar increase for schools was a big thing, but was it the perfect thing? Absolutely not. But a billion dollars is a significant change for them too.
So, I think there were enough wins in there that I feel confident that I did the right thing by signing the budget.
Some voices on your left think you could have played hardball more effectively versus Republicans, even vetoing the entire budget. They stipulate that you’re a bulwark against GOP control, but …
Yeah, certainly, there are no guarantees. Look at who I’m working with here. A Legislature that is primarily Republicans that had to be kicking and screaming to go along with what we did for Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
So, the idea that somehow if I would’ve vetoed the entire budget that they’d magically come back and say, “Oh, I’m sorry, Tony, we really do need to add more money here. We really do need to have early childhood programming funded by the state of Wisconsin.” There was no guarantee, and there’s no guarantee I would’ve had any of the things that we accomplished.
The last time I interviewed Becky Blank (the late chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison) she said it would be easy for UW-Madison to remain an upper tier regional university, but really hard to keep its status as a world-class research institution. I was thinking of her as Republicans attacked DEI funding and blocked a new campus engineering building. What are your thoughts?
Becky was right. The Republicans in the Legislature don’t understand the economic value, the intellectual gestalt value, of the University of Wisconsin System, and in particular UW-Madison, and so that is one of the difficulties.
You know, when I thought about vetoing the budget I think it could have been even worse for them. … I hate to say this, but it won’t improve until we have different maps (political districts not profoundly gerrymandered to favor Republicans).
Some progressives and labor leaders are unhappy that you supported a school funding compromise that increased state money for voucher schools. They see it as undermining underfunded public schools.
Here’s a little known fact — that regardless of what money we would’ve put in the budget, it automatically indexes to the voucher schools. It’s part of state law. And so any increase that the public schools had, and the public schools had a billion-dollar increase in spendable money, that ratcheted up (voucher schools anyway). … So we added a little to the top there in order to get the Milwaukee thing (city and county authority to increase the sales tax) through. That’s it.
What stands out as a disappointment? Perhaps negligible progress on child care funding?
Yes, number one is child care. If people care about having high-quality child care plus the ability for mom and dad to enter the workforce, that’s going to be blown away. The chances of us taking the knock economically in the state are real strong. We don’t have enough workers.
Republicans advanced a big cut for high-income taxpayers and mixed it with middle-class tax relief, daring you to veto it. You did.
We had two choices: accept what’s in the budget or do what we did. …. Those were the two (options) just because of the way everything was written, and my veto followed. And so, do I allow the 11 wealthiest people in the state to get an average of a $1.8-million dollar tax cut … or do I veto it? …
My hope is that (legislators) come back and do something about this. We have money. We can do things to make sure that the middle class gets a significant tax cut. That’s sort of where I always was, but they top-loaded it and forced me to veto it. There you go.
You were able, through creative editing, to gain what is at least a symbolic victory by building in school increases for 402 years. The technique put you in something of a national spotlight.
Whether it’s a national spotlight or not, it’s interesting how vetoes work, but what it did do, frankly, is give us an opportunity to give some level of certainty to public schools going forward. Now, whether that would be 10 years, 1,000 years, 400 years — it didn’t matter to me — so we found it and we applied it.
It still was the right thing to do and it gives people in the school world some sense of increases going forward, as simple as that. It’s been funny to see the reaction. … But that’s the power that’s been given to me and I used it.
To many, it feels like adjacent states such as Minnesota and Michigan are much more progressive in their budget priorities than Wisconsin these days. You and I recall when Wisconsin was more progressive as well. What will bring that back?
I’m fearful that it will not happen to everybody’s expectations, but fixing gerrymandering is a huge thing. I’m not one that thinks that if we change the maps Democrats will have a huge majority. I think it’s going to be 50-50. …
Is it good for Wisconsin to have people at the far right and the far left? Absolutely. But I’d say most of the people in Wisconsin are not there, and that’s where we have to be as a state if we want to make progress.
Thank you, governor.