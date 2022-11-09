Forty years ago, as a young Capitol reporter, I collected anecdotes over a period of months for a tongue-in-cheek story.
I recorded, then recounted, every time an exasperated legislator proclaimed that “Fighting Bob must be spinning in his grave” at some perceived outrage on the floor of the state Assembly or Senate.
Robert Marion La Follette, the most revered political figure in Wisconsin history, was an uncompromising champion for working people and the poor as a representative and senator in Washington, D.C., and as governor here in Madison.
La Follette, who died nearly a century ago, would certainly be “spinning” about the Wisconsin Republican Party of Donald Trump, with its lies, election interference, exploitation of racial and cultural resentments, and sheer meanness.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers lacks the thundering rhetorical skills attributed to “Fighting Bob” La Follette. And our current governor has not spearheaded a cause, as La Follette did with the Progressive movement. (After his election as governor in 1900, it was La Follette who proposed the glorious “Wisconsin Idea,” which celebrated educational expertise and prioritized the will of voters over business interests.)
Yet it is Evers, with election to a second term, who should be heralded as the single most consequential protector since La Follette of the enlightened goals of that “Wisconsin Idea.”
Hyperbolic? Hardly.
With Republican political maps that deprive citizens of the Legislature that a fair system would produce, Evers remains the bulwark against right-wing extremism in public policy that is too awful to imagine.
Thankfully, the GOP was unable to gain a supermajority in the state Assembly, which would have allowed the party to override Evers’ vetoes. The proverbial dam has held in Wisconsin.
In winning, Evers had to overcome a historical trend: A Democrat for governor had not won with a Democratic president in office since 1962.
Crucially, Evers’ victory assures that the 2024 presidential election will be fairly administered in Wisconsin, a vital swing state, against Trump or any GOP nominee who embraces election denialism.
That is more than admirable. It is heroic.
State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said in a wee-hours victory statement: “Gov. Evers’ victory is, centrally, the result of his fundamental decency and his record of consistently doing the right thing despite a relentless partisan onslaught by his opponents.”
Wikler is correct. When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Washington Republicans declared that their top priority was to deny him a second term. They failed, and it is the same story with Wisconsin Republicans against Evers.
From his 2018 election on, Republicans’ primary focus was to dilute his powers and deprive him of anything that hinted at bipartisan progress, refusing to negotiate anything in good faith.
Yet Evers never took the bait. He never reacted viscerally or profanely. He never publicly fulminated about the unfairness of it all. Instead, he stayed with who he is — mild-mannered, kind, thoughtful and focused on all of Wisconsin, especially our children, to whom he had dedicated most of his career as a teacher and administrator.
In that way he is the antithesis of the modern Republican politicians who build their brands by dividing us by race, by geography, by levels of education, by sexual orientation, by whatever they think can make people dislike and resent one another.
Which makes Evers’ victory even sweeter.
Can you imagine what it was like in back rooms where Republican operatives tried to decide exactly how to smear — or “define” — Evers? Yes, they blamed him for all crime, as Republicans always do, and inflation, even though that’s a worldwide phenomenon. Their ads described Evers’ time in office as a failed “experiment.”
Well, as the Evers “experiment” continues, it will be pro-decency, pro-civility, pro-democracy and pro-education.
Just as President Joe Biden, whatever his limitations, is widely regarded as the only Democrat who could have defeated Donald Trump in 2020, name me another Wisconsin Democrat who could win gubernatorial races twice in a political ecosystem in which much of rural and small-town Wisconsin has moved far to the right.
There has long been a narrative, especially in the national press, that Evers is not quite slick enough, charismatic enough, that he is boring. He lacks the rhetorical brilliance of Obama or the passionate bombast of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“Holy mackerel folks, how about that?” Evers told supporters at Madison’s Orpheum Theater early Wednesday. “As it turns out, boring wins.”
How about that, indeed.
The truth is that Tony Evers fits nicely into Wisconsin’s historic tradition of successful Democratic politicians who are authentic and likable. The energy and optimism of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin comes to mind, as does the gentle dignity of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, the Milwaukee businessman whom she succeeded.
Evers’ coattails certainly helped Assembly Democrats prevent Republicans from gaining a supermajority that would have allowed veto overrides. That also would have been devastating to centrist and left-leaning Wisconsin residents.
It’s been well-chronicled that Evers broke a nearly century-old record for the number of vetoes he has issued as governor. Let’s ponder how much Wisconsin would have been changed had he lost.
Republicans have blocked the collective will of Wisconsin voters through gerrymandering and would have doubled down on what they laughably call election “integrity” measures — including suppressing the vote — to make the state even less (small “d”) democratic than it already is.
From there, they would have delivered the entire extremist smorgasbord against reproductive rights, high-quality and open-minded public education, progressive taxation, and on and on.
A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story said Evers’ victory “assures four more years of intense partisan gridlock,” a framing that reeks of “bothsidesism,” that somehow both sides are culpable.
In the real world, Evers’ victory assures four more years in which state government remains sensible, centrist and — most importantly — reflective of what Wisconsin voters actually want.
All of which makes boring Tony Evers an entirely worthy heir to “Fighting Bob.”