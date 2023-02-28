We heard that Tony Earl had suffered a major stroke a few days before his death last week. In the days since he died, the former Democratic governor has been lauded as an energetic and likable progressive who related easily to both blue- and white-collar constituencies.
Earl served one term in the mid-1980s and was regarded as a staunch environmentalist and effective advocate for the rights of gays and women. Many people have had many wonderful things to say about him.
As I thought about his time, I pondered how statehouse politics is profoundly different than it was four decades ago. Today it is largely devoid of collaboration and compromise and rife with hyperpartisan enmity.
To his great good fortune, Earl occupied the East Wing when politics was not a blood sport.
I witnessed those earlier times close up. I began covering the statehouse for the Wisconsin State Journal a couple of years before Earl was elected and left about the time he was defeated for reelection by Republican Tommy Thompson. Through an online archive search, I found I wrote 631 articles that mentioned Earl.
That era — the 1980s — was so very different from now. Of course, the era of Joe McCarthy and shrill anti-communism in the late 1940s and 1950s was no bed of bipartisan roses for Wisconsin either.
In one respect, the 1980s saw the usual Republican-Democratic fiscal dynamic play out as bookends to Earl’s time as governor. His predecessor built his brand by cutting taxes, irresponsibly so, and created a big budget deficit as a result.
Earl, as a conscientious leader in rough economic times, raised taxes, only to be effectively labeled “Tony the taxer” by Thompson. Earl probably lost his reelection campaign because of it.
That said, Earl was fortunate to get elected in the first place. Lee Dreyfus, the glib, red-vest-wearing Republican incumbent, shocked many by deciding not to seek reelection in 1982.
Dreyfus was quite popular in the jovial, feel-good style of then-President Ronald Reagan. Dreyfus opted late in his term to take a job as an executive at Sentry Insurance, and Earl was able to defeat a much weaker Republican in a landslide that fall.
Looking back, I recall the inner workings of the Earl administration as resembling the fictional executive offices of “The West Wing.” The Earl administration had a bit of that same self-assured, wiseass sound and feel.
The governor was well-spoken, personable and dapper. His aides were ambitious young progressives — the late Dan Wisnewski, the late Doris Hanson— the first woman to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration — Hal Bergan and Lon Sprecher, among others. Another staffer was the late Ron McCrea, who was Earl’s press secretary and a Capital Times editor before and after his statehouse service.
Young and dynamic Democrats led both houses of the Legislature — Speaker Tom Loftus in the Assembly and Majority Leader Tim Cullen in the Senate.
Those were heady times, but my central theme in this column is to describe for those who weren’t there just how profoundly less toxic the statehouse was during Earl’s term as governor.
Thompson and Earl were good friends and enjoyed one another’s company, as has been reported. Thompson has been effusive in his praise of Earl before and after his death. As politicians, both had a gift for talking with everyone, always trying to win over political foes.
It was an era in which the blue areas of Wisconsin were less blue, and the red areas certainly much less red.
As lucky as Earl was to face a comparatively weak GOP candidate in 1982, he and his brain trust underestimated Thompson’s political skills four years later.
If you were there, you could sort of understand why.
Especially in his early days of Assembly leadership, Thompson, the future four-term governor, was best known for fulminating furiously about big-spending Democrats on the Assembly floor, seeming to bring more heat than light, regardless of the topic.
His Assembly leadership colleagues in my early days at the statehouse were the late John Shabaz and David Prosser. Shabaz became a U.S. District Court judge, Prosser a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. But neither was the politician Thompson would become.
If the Earl brain trust, urbane and confident, underestimated Thompson as an opponent, so did the media.
Thompson told me in the summer of 1984 at the Republican National Convention in Dallas that Republicans would make major gains in that fall’s legislative elections because he had worked so hard on candidate recruitment. Months later, after his prediction proved accurate, he told me, “I told you I had a plan. I don’t think anybody in the press gave us any chance.”
The next year, as Thompson prepared his run, the political experts I interviewed were still doubting him as gubernatorial material. I wrote that Thompson appeared “better equipped to obstruct change than initiate it.” (And yes, my “experts” were dead wrong. Thompson still likes to remind me.)
More importantly, Earl’s team misjudged Thompson’s appeal, and it was their undoing. A story I heard was that Earl’s brain trust was belittling Thompson’s rough-hewn speaking style in a strategy session. Be careful, one voice in the room warned, he talks like many of our constituents.
Earl was the first in a line of prominent Democrats to lose a governor’s race to Thompson. Then, in his 1988 U.S. Senate run, Earl lost in the Democratic primary to Herb Kohl, who went on to serve 24 years in the U.S. Senate.
Still, Earl was fortunate in many ways.
He lived 86 years and, as has been chronicled, was the guest of honor in 2019 at a splendid Monona Terrace event toasting his life. Some 250 friends and colleagues marked the 50th anniversary of Earl’s election to the state Assembly. Seated in a wheelchair, he warmly greeted and was photographed with, I think, almost every guest.
Yes, Tony Earl was successful. But he was also a lucky man in many respects, including the era in which it was his good fortune to serve.