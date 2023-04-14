This much is undeniable: Janet Protasiewicz’s election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court marked a pivot point.
Centrists and liberals can now hope to restore the state’s historic reputation for fairness, compassion, innovation and open-mindedness after 15 years of playing defense. For the past five years, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has been the bulwark against a gerrymandered Republican Legislature and compliant right-wing majority on the state’s highest court. Evers has been a tireless and good-natured warrior. Now a right-leaning high court will not be able to reflexively diminish his influence.
That’s the election’s obvious and paramount takeaway.
But before we move on, there are three narratives about Protasiewicz and the election that deserve to be called out as wrongheaded.
First is the contention that electing judges by popular vote is, by definition, a very bad thing and the most important characteristic of Wisconsin’s just-concluded race. Not the ongoing deprivation of democracy, but the format.
Take this pre-election headline by the Washington Post’s editorial board: “Wisconsin Supreme Court shows the folly of electing judges.”
No, what is “folly” is that — for more than a decade — centrist and liberal Wisconsin voters have watched Republicans hold two-thirds majorities in the Legislature with the backing of half or fewer of the voters. A University of Washington political scientist who wrote a book on gerrymandering and other anti-democratic topics called Wisconsin “the best example of democratic backsliding in a state since the 2000s.”
Yet that was not what most offended the Post. The editorial called the race an “unseemly spectacle that underscores why judgeships should never be on the ballot.”
The board’s focus was on the “national problem” of electing judges in expensive elections: “This editorial board has argued for decades against the perverse practice of electing judges. Studies show judges hand out longer sentences as elections approach because they don’t want to be attacked as ‘soft on crime’ and that they are more likely to rule in favor of their donors during election years.
“A jurist’s job is to fairly apply the law, not to serve an ideology or donors. Governors should appoint justices, and legislatures should confirm them. That process ought to be transparent, consultative and merit-based,” the Post said.
Yes, appointment of judges certainly has worked well at the federal level, where anti-abortion zealots like U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas, appointed by Donald Trump, can upend the legal delivery of an abortion drug nationwide, which recently happened.
The pre-election Post editorial concluded: “No matter who wins in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the rule of law will lose.”
Seriously?
The country’s founders wanted an independent judiciary, but Wisconsin’s highest court, and now the U.S. Supreme Court, have been favoring far-right interests in a patently undemocratic fashion. Remember that three Wisconsin justices were willing to go along with Trump’s fantastical claims of election fraud in 2020.
Restoring fair election boundaries would seem like an outcome the nation’s founders would have approved.
The second theme worthy of attention is reflected in hand-wringing of the Wall Street Journal’s opinion writers. It is the notion that Protasiewicz somehow invented putting politics into court races.
“Judge Protasiewicz dispensed with most legal niceties and ran a nakedly political campaign almost like a candidate for governor,” the Journal scolded.
“She called Wisconsin’s legislative electoral maps ‘rigged’ and (former Republican Gov.) Scott Walker’s 2011 Act 10 limits on union collective bargaining unconstitutional. She refused to say if she’d recuse herself if those cases come before the court.”
The Journal did criticize the Republican Legislature for failing to change the 1849 law banning abortion in nearly all cases in Wisconsin after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. “They had ample warning from results last year in Michigan and Kentucky, where abortion drove Democratic turnout,” the Journal said.
Paul Gigot, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page editor, lamented in a video segment that the result of the Wisconsin court race was “not going to help confidence in the American judiciary, that’s for sure.”
Seriously? This race? Just because right wingers didn’t like the outcome?
Pretending that Protasiewicz was more “political” than opponent Dan Kelly is crazy. Kelly, who Walker appointed to the high court, was defeated for reelection in 2020 by Justice Jill Karofsky and now by Protasiewicz. Karofsky described Kelly’s positions in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “He was put on the court by Scott Walker to carry the water of the right-wing special interests, and he did not spill a drop of that water.”
The third and most ludicrous among the false narratives about the Supreme Court campaign is the far-right rationalization on why so many young people opposed them and their candidate.
Walker, the former GOP governor, said massive support for Protasiewicz on Wisconsin campuses was not because his party is out-of-step with young people on reproductive rights, climate change and democracy generally.
No, it’s because young people were supposedly brainwashed.
“Younger people are the issue,” Walker tweeted after the election. “It comes from years of radical indoctrination — on campus, in school, with social media and throughout culture. We have to counter it, or conservatives will never win battleground states again.”
Walker, who heads a right-wing foundation that promotes political involvement by young people, told a Fox News interviewer: “I can’t blame a lot on this generation.”
The host suggested public school unions bear much blame for why young people vote the wrong way. Walker agreed: “Because all they have heard are radical ideas and climate change and defunding the police, on abortion, and all these sorts of other issues. And so they never heard the opposing viewpoint. … You can see why they’ve gone so lock step in that regard.”
As Walker spoke on Fox, a Wall Street Journal headline across the bottom of the screen said the Protasiewicz victory was a “five-alarm warning” for Republicans.
Finally, something we agree on.