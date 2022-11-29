This, I recall thinking, is the precise moment and exact place where Wisconsin’s football past meets its future.
The glitzy and choreographed event welcoming the new Badgers football coach felt like the most significant demarcation point since Barry Alvarez came to town 32 years ago.
The scene was the “champion’s club,” a sparkling new indoor space built where the Field House connects with the south end zone bleachers inside Camp Randall Stadium. Huge windows overlook the field.
Days before, the stadium was filled with UW football fans disappointed that the Badgers had failed to defeat the Minnesota Gophers and retrieve the “Paul Bunyan Axe,” the cherished trophy that is part of a rivalry that dates to 1890.
For this invitation-only event two days later, the stadium lights were on but not a person was in sight on the field or in the stands. A light fog added to the effect.
Thousands of premium seatbacks had already been unscrewed and removed. The huge scoreboard above the north end zone and the other electronic message boards circling the stadium bowl welcomed Luke Fickell and his family to Madison.
Fickell, of course, is the high-flying, nationally accomplished football coach with no direct connection to the UW program or to the state who will be paid a boatload of money. All in all, his selection was un-Wisconsin-like.
Everyone’s aspiration, voiced by Fickell and Chris McIntosh, the UW athletic director who chose him, is to take the Badgers to a new stratum of success in the sport’s modern era. The Big Ten Conference, no longer spanning Ohio to Iowa, will soon be a New York-to-Los Angeles television market affair.
Especially jolting was that McIntosh passed over Jim Leonhard, the interim UW coach and legendary small-town Badgers hero, to hire the hugely successful University of Cincinnati coach whose roots are all in Ohio. As has been exhaustively talked about in sports media, naming Leonhard would have seemed more on brand.
But even casual fans recognize that the sport has changed in recent years, with the advent of name, image and licensing rights for student-athletes, with the transfer portal creating a wild mobility period for players, and with gazillions of dollars in broadcast rights altering everything.
So maybe to McIntosh, it was Leonhard, with only a few games of head coaching experience as this season’s interim after Paul Chryst was dismissed, who was actually the bigger risk.
To his credit, McIntosh made no effort to hide his anguish at bypassing his friend and fellow Badger football hero in his remarks, first with veteran announcer Matt Lepay and later at a press conference with sports reporters.
But I thought the “tell,” the moment when it became most clear why McIntosh did what he did, was his mention of the number 800. That is how many Wisconsin student-athletes across all sports depend on the financial success of the football program, the primary economic driver for the department.
Politicians are seldom as self-revealing and, well, as honest, in answering questions requiring introspection. McIntosh is no politician. It was up to him to turn from the past to the future not once, but twice within two months, delivering devastating professional news to two long-time friends and fellow Badgers.
For many of us who have been season ticket holders for decades, it’s been evident that UW football has lost some of the modern-era buzz that Barry Alvarez brought to the program in 1990, winning the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl in just four years. Alvarez spoke at Cap Times Idea Fest in 2017 about the bare cupboard when he got here.
“We probably had five players on our team (who) were legitimate Big Ten players,” he said then.
The long tail of Alvarez, first as coach and then as athletic director, brought a sustained era of glory days to Camp Randall, with its electric stadium atmosphere and big upsets over powerhouses like Michigan and Ohio State.
That vibe has not been there much in recent years, partly due to the pandemic, of course, but also because the team has had few surprising wins. Games that were once must-see now felt more optional. For sure, high-definition telecasts, interminable commercial breaks, and unpredictable starting times probably contributed.
But so did a sense that Wisconsin was losing its recruiting edge over foes in the western schools in the conference, exemplified by the latest home loss to Minnesota and the abysmal home loss to Illinois two months ago that preceded Chryst’s dismissal by a day.
At the Camp Randall event, Jennifer Mnookin, UW-Madison’s recently arrived chancellor, spoke enthusiastically in public remarks about Fickell’s hiring. She was also shown in a welcoming video meeting him and his family as they deplaned in Madison.
I had interviewed Mnookin on campus in September for a question-and-answer column about her early weeks here, and we visited again after the welcome program Monday. Mnookin, responsible for approving the pick, described how she had been kept informed as McIntosh worked through his process and how excited she was about the outcome, using the word “bold” more than once.
As we spoke, I thought of one of her long-ago predecessors, Donna Shalala, who indirectly hired Alvarez and thereby created the modern football program. Before Shalala, campus leadership seemed to turn up a collective nose at making football a big deal. It felt like a form of snobbery, thinking that high-level academics and winning football could not co-exist. Mnookin seems to harbor none of that attitude.
The attendance mix at the Camp Randall event was noteworthy.
Dozens of current UW players were seated on one side of the room. Comments by Fickell and McIntosh seemed tailored for and directed at them, most of whom had supported Leonhard for the job. Fickell looked their way much of the time he spoke.
The rest of the seats were filled with a who’s who of major donors, former UW athletes and community leaders. There were some younger faces, but it was mostly the most prominent of the “red sweater crowd,” people who buy the premium seats and write the biggest checks, most of them old enough to have experienced the pre-Alvarez days.
The Fickell event seemed to mark the receding old world of UW football and the arrival of the new one, led by forty-somethings McIntosh and Fickell.
To someone like me, a witness to the good old days, that still felt right.