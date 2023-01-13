It was 15 years ago, give or take, when the late progressive firebrand Ed Garvey lamented to me how far-right strategists had gained an enduring edge on public policy in Wisconsin by gaming the system.
They did so, more or less, by smearing their way to a majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, initiating an era in which right-wing judges could be trusted to backstop Republican interests. In 2008, their racist and dishonest campaign succeeded against Louis Butler, a respected and moderate incumbent and the first African-American justice in Wisconsin history.
Garvey gave Republicans grudging credit back then for a sort of evil brilliance at playing political hardball harder and better than anyone on the left.
Garvey was prescient, because the same cynical forces followed up a few years later by using sophisticated software to create perhaps the most gerrymandered and partisan legislative maps anywhere in the United States. They did it assuming most voters would probably not care or notice.
The result? While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers comfortably won his election 51%-48% in November, Republicans still control almost two-thirds of the seats in the Legislature.
In the big picture, Wisconsin is a purple state, closely contested in statewide elections. But rather than try to dominate public policy with ideas about taxing and spending and regulation, the right relies on distorted maps and partisan judges to cheat its way to a stranglehold on legislative power.
That’s the context for my praise of Janet Protasiewicz, the Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge running for this spring’s open state Supreme Court seat. She is willing to describe the race for what it is.
At a Madison candidate forum sponsored by WisPolitics.com this week, she said this in her introduction: “I could not sit back and watch extreme right-wing partisans hijack our Supreme Court.”
She is one of four candidates running in the Feb. 21 primary and potentially the April 4 general election that will determine the partisan divide on a court now controlled 4-3 by a right-wing majority dependably aligned with Republican interests.
Protasiewicz also was direct when asked about the gerrymandering that the current majority has protected.
“So let’s be clear here, the maps are rigged,” she said. “Bottom line, absolutely, positively rigged. They do not reflect the people of this state.”
Last year, the court’s right-wing judges ruled in favor of a “least-change” approach to redistricting, which protected the extreme GOP status quo.
Protasiewicz said the least-change approach “might sound good for some people, (but) I see no basis for it in the constitution, no basis in case law.” She added, “Basically, what the least-change approach has done, it has taken… meaningful votes away from people in larger communities in Dane County and Milwaukee County.”
Laughably, former Justice Dan Kelly, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and lost his re-election bid in 2020, criticized Protasiewicz as partisan.
“When someone tells you what their values are in answer to a legal question, they’re telling you how they’re going to decide the case,” Kelly said.
Right, like anyone anywhere believes Kelly, if elected, would be fair-minded on redistricting issues.
But beyond praising Protasiewicz for her candor, my biggest point is that everyone in Wisconsin needs to be aware of the monumental stakes in what is historically a low-turnout election.
Two weeks ago, in my interview with Evers on the eve of his second inauguration, I asked the governor about the court election. His response was emphatic.
“The race will decide all sorts of things. Whether we have gerrymandering, whether that continues,” Evers said. “Whether abortion goes back to the way it was (before last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion rights.) It’s hugely important and it’s a race that will determine the future of the state of Wisconsin.”
Evers criticized right-wing justices for their “least-change” ruling on gerrymandering. He chided them for ruling that “you can’t make any changes or they have to look really similar to what we have now. I mean, who in their right mind would think that was the right decision to make? … So, yes, that was hugely impactful and that’s why this next race is hugely impactful.”
The good news is that gerrymandering might have seemed reserved for the inside baseball of state Capitol corridors or fundraising gatherings of political activists.
Until now.
State Sen. Kelda Roys, a Democrat who represents much of Madison, told me recently that constituents frequently bring up gerrymandering to her as their foremost issue.
It’s a sea change, she said.
“Ten years ago, when the gerrymandering was taking place, I think it was really hard to sort of get people to understand what gerrymandering was, how it operated, why it was bad,” she said.
“Now, it is by far the number one issue other than abortion. Pre-Roe (the overturning of Roe. v. Wade), it was the number one issue that I heard about all the time from my constituents, out in the grocery store, anywhere in the state. It was not just in Madison, where my constituents are very badly hurt by gerrymandering.
“People understand that it’s a problem. Even Republicans understand that it’s a problem, that it’s not fair,” she said. “Here’s a situation where the Republican politicians are very out of step with what the people of Wisconsin want, and they’re not getting away with it any more in terms of flying under the radar. They’re only getting away with it because they have rigged the system in this way,” Roys said.
“That’s why the Supreme Court race is so critical. Because you have to have some kind of failsafe. Right? You have to have a ‘break the glass in case of an emergency,’ because that (emergency) is what we’ve got right now.
“If there’s no connection and responsiveness or accountability with the voters, there has to be another way or we don’t have a democracy anymore.”
Reelecting Evers was crucial as a bulwark to protect democracy in Wisconsin.
This Supreme Court race feels equally so.