National media critics have been all atwitter over a recent column by Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer headlined: “Journalism fails miserably at explaining what is really happening to America.”
The gist of his not-new critique is that political journalists are approaching the 2024 election in a business-as-usual, horse-race fashion even as American democracy is existentially threatened.
“America is entering its most important, pivotal year since 1860, and the U.S. media is doing a terrible job explaining what is actually happening,” scolded Bunch.
“Too many of us — with our highfalutin poli-sci degrees … are still covering elections like it’s the 20th century, as if the old touchstones like debates or a 30-second spot still matter.
“What we are building toward on Nov. 5, 2024, might have the outward trappings of an election, but it is really a show of force. What we call the Republican Party is barely a political party in any sense of the word, but a dangerous antisocial movement that has embraced many of the tenets of fascism, from calls for violence to its dehumanizing of ‘others’ — from desperate refugees at the border to transgender youth.”
Bunch’s harsh judgment was echoed by national media pundits.
Wrote Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post: “Treating the GOP like an ordinary party — and the 2024 election like a run-of-the-mill race — allows the media to cling to false equivalencies and feigned neutrality. However, as long as the mainstream media practices business-as-usual journalism, millions of voters will remain oblivious to the dire state of American democracy. And worse, Trump and his party will benefit from the bizarre insistence on treating neo-fascists and their apologists like normal politicians.”
Through the years I have agreed with Bunch and Rubin — believing that false equivalencies and so-called “bothsidesism” have been significant problems for American journalism, resulting in overheated coverage of Hillary Clinton’s emails and Hunter Biden’s legal problems.
It is just that I think there actually is a lot of journalism in 2023 that identifies and labels lies and threats to our democracy. I think the national media did learn lessons from normalizing Trump’s 2016 campaign.
By far the bigger problem is that many Americans refuse to listen. And I wonder whether constantly bashing professional journalists is all that helpful.
Reacting to Bunch, Paul Fahri, media critic of the Washington Post, pointed out that critical writing about the media by the media is almost always harshly negative.
“Just once, maybe a columnist could write, ‘The news media is doing a great job about informing Americans about the state of their country!’ But naw…” he wrote. “My point isn’t that Bunch’s column is right or wrong. It’s that the news media is (almost) always portrayed as wrong, bad or corrupt in some way. Rare to read a column that isn’t that way.”
He added, “Film criticism: Sometimes praiseworthy, sometimes not. Music criticism: Same. Theater criticism: Same. Book reviews: Same. Architecture, restaurants, sports, etc.: Same, same, same. Media criticism: Nope.”
Here in Madison, when I speak to groups about my long career in local journalism, I am often asked about the loss of trust in media, a trend that dates to the 1980s or before.
Much of that reputational decline can be linked to the elimination of the Fairness Doctrine in broadcast news in the 1980s, the later emergence of the toxic Rush Limbaugh and, centrally, the success of Fox News and its imitators with their shameless right-wing propaganda.
But some of the damage might also have been caused by relentless criticism from practitioners of mainstream journalism.
Critics complain that the media has either an embedded liberal bias or —oppositely — treats this political era with a misguided evenhandedness as if the threats to democracy, racial justice and climate change were not real.
I actually think the media does do two things at once — reporting the news of the day, some of it horse-race politics, while also exploring larger themes and trends about fascism, authoritarianism, racism and the many signs of climate catastrophe.
But there is one thing the mainstream media cannot do. It cannot seem to persuade Trump devotees to listen.
To me, the biggest threat facing American journalism is not the national media’s outlook, but the diminished bandwidth of local journalism due to declining advertising and print circulation. There are fewer local reporters now and those that remain have collectively less experience.
Those local reporters often are the ones who do accountability journalism, filing open records requests and asking uncomfortable questions of local leaders. They are vital.
Inside the profession there are several descriptors — investigative reporting, enterprise reporting, accountability reporting — but it boils down to the hard work of seeking out and revealing local news and information that is below the surface. Now we have the term “news deserts” to describe the many small towns and rural areas that lack local journalism.
Meanwhile, the debate will rage among national pundits about whether enough is being done to alert the public to the perils we face.
My conclusion is that the national media is capable of multitasking — of doing both traditional campaign coverage while also describing the disturbing existential context.
Again, to me the biggest problem is that too many Americans, the ones who believe the distortions of Fox News and its even more extreme brethren, apparently are unwilling to read or listen to any serious journalism.
When we figure out a way to get more people to listen, we may get somewhere.