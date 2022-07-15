If a new report is to be believed, the United States has a high percentage of “news avoiders” — more than four in 10 Americans report that they sometimes or often avoid the news.
That percentage has crept up over the past five years, according to the annual report on worldwide digital news trends by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The U.S. figure is above the average of 38% worldwide and about double or even triple the size of the figure in countries like Denmark and Japan.
Respondents cited various reasons for avoiding the news: that it ruins their mood, is too much about COVID and politics, is biased and untrustworthy, that they feel powerless to respond to it, that it causes arguments and is hard to understand.
Those patterns are fairly constant across the ideological divide, except for the perception of media bias. On the left, only 20 percent complained of bias, while 65 percent on the right did.
No surprise there. The right has been claiming media bias at least back to then-Vice President Spiro Agnew’s alliterative claim that the media was filled with “nattering nabobs of negativism.” Over the intervening decades, Republicans routinely allege unfair treatment, prompting the media to overcorrect with false equivalencies. (Think Hillary Clinton’s emails compared to Donald Trump’s, well, you name it.)
As you likely know, trust in nearly every American institution has been declining for decades, perhaps best illustrated by the widespread rejection of scientific expertise around COVID vaccines and masking mandates.
So what of this news-avoidance trend?
Here are five observations that touch on aspects of what’s happening:
Yes, the news is primarily bad, but it always has been.
Some say the news is simply worse than it has ever been to rationalize their avoidance, but I don’t buy that.
“Subjects that journalists consider most important, such as political crises, international conflicts, global pandemics, and climate catastrophes, seem to be precisely the ones that are turning some people away from news — especially amongst those who are younger or harder to reach,” says the Reuters report.
To my mind, that passage should have included ghastly mass shootings, from the breaking news through the wrenching individual vignettes about victims.
Two thoughts: First, good news happens gradually — Americans on average are living longer and healthier lives, for example, but that is a slow-moving trend. “News” is usually going to be abrupt and mostly bad, just as it has always been.
Think these are bad days? In the 1960s we had a nuclear missile crisis, multiple assassinations of our generational heroes plus the Vietnam War. No walk in the park, for sure.
While news avoidance is a thing, there’s a parallel culture of “affirmation junkies” searching for political entertainment, which is not the same thing as news.
That’s my term for people who spend untold hours watching their favorite on-air celebrity rehashing events (for liberals in Madison, think MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow) in a way that reinforces their political predisposition. This phenomenon hardly existed a generation ago, though it may have taken root on radio first with the far-right rantings of the late Rush Limbaugh. This trend somehow gets lumped into discussions of the “news media” but — left or right — it often has more to do with entertainment than it does with journalism.
On local news, there once was a sense of a civic obligation to be well-informed, but that now seems passé.
There was a time when it was expected that grownups would be reasonably well-informed, that people would frolic in their 20s and then settle down into families, careers and mortgages and, with those changes, stay current on what was happening in their communities and especially in their children’s schools.
In the 1990s I was part of a Wisconsin State Journal marketing campaign whose catchphrase was: “Are you ready for today?” Only if you read the newspaper, was our implication.
Trust me, I’ve written many boilerplate stories about government functions that were, shall we say, less than scintillating. The state Assembly advanced this bill or the city council debated that. But there was sort of an unstated expectation that serious adults would keep up on such news.
That was then.
Many in the media are now trying more than ever to inform plus offer suggestions for action.
One response by media — local and otherwise — is to report facts and then try to advise readers on what they can do about those facts. So-called “solutions journalism” is now fashionable in industry circles.
Another passage from the report: “Many news organizations are embracing approaches such as solutions journalism around subjects like climate change, that aim to give people a sense of hope or personal agency. Others are looking to find ways to widen the agenda to softer subjects or make news more relevant at a personal level, but there will be a limit to how far journalists can go — or should go — to make the news more palatable.”
This helpful trend actually has roots before the internet, when we thought the cutting edge was publishing small boxes with stories in print newspapers containing “if you go” information.
This is all laudable and worthwhile, but I doubt telling “news avoiders” how they can get involved in the debate about a new county jail or whether there should be rapid transit buses on State Street is likely to move the needle on its own.
At the root of all this is what I call the “shiny object” problem.
There was a time when news confronted us less frequently. We had print newspapers that arrived once a day, plus the 30-minute dinnertime network news along with a few minutes of televised local news. There were only a handful of television networks, no cable, no streaming, no ability to record programs, and most importantly, no internet or social media.
Today’s ecosystem is filled with so many shiny objects, all vying for attention minute-by-minute on people’s phones. Even a solid and professional news organization should accept that its audience today is a niche. We can hope for an educated and engaged and sizable niche, but a niche nonetheless.
So where does that leave us? The growing number of self-described “news avoiders” cannot be wooed back with some single magic wand. Trying, as we do at the Cap Times, to produce relevant, accurate and interesting news and opinions that touch people where they live still seems like the best approach.
My hope is that readers of all ages will increasingly follow the news, deciding that an accurate and even-handed understanding is a requisite step toward improving things.