If there’s any question whether Ron Johnson is Wisconsin’s most embarrassing U.S. senator since the late Joseph McCarthy, Johnson is providing the answer.
Some Republicans, most notably Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and presidential candidate, are finally criticizing Donald Trump over the former president’s 37-count indictment over federal records.
In contrast, our state’s Republican senator continues his journey to the far reaches of the MAGA fringe, spouting bizarre lies on national television this week.
“President (Gerald) Ford decided it was best for America not to pursue prosecution against President Nixon,” Johnson told a Fox News interviewer.
He was referring to Ford’s controversial 1974 decision to pardon Nixon for Watergate crimes one month after Nixon’s resignation, even though the men who followed Nixon’s orders went to prison.
“President Trump pretty much made the same decision and decided not to pursue any kind of prosecution of Hillary Clinton,” Johnson said. “Joe Biden could have made the exact same decision, but he didn’t.”
Even in an era when we have grown numb to lies in politics, it would be hard to top the fiction that Donald Trump was ever magnanimous about anything, ever.
Biden’s office, of course, played no role in charging Trump in the records case. It was an independent special counsel. And former presidential candidate Clinton was never charged because there was no evidence to support an indictment.
As for Trump’s magnanimity, here’s how one 2017 Politico story began: “President Donald Trump issued a forceful call Friday morning for the Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton over ‘all of the dishonesty,’ writing on Twitter that ‘the American public deserves it!’ ”
Or this paragraph that led a 2018 New York Times story: “President Trump told the White House counsel in the spring that he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute two of his political adversaries: his 2016 challenger, Hillary Clinton, and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to two people familiar with the conversation.”
Yup, sounds just like Jerry Ford.
In the same interview, Johnson criticized the mainstream media for its alleged double standard in focusing on Trump instead of the Biden family and what Fox News describes, without proof, as its “shady business dealings.” Johnson described the media as “complicit, compliant and corrupt.”
And Johnson added this: “When you consider the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, when you consider the fraudulent and corrupt investigation on Russian collusion — which was a complete lie, and the FBI knew it was — you put all of these things together, and the FBI, the Department of Justice have interfered in the 2016 election, the 2020 election and here we go again,” he said. “They’re going to be interfering in the 2024 election.”
Up is down, black is white, and it is Democrats who interfere with elections. It was Trump, not Biden, who phoned a Georgia election official and demanded, “I just want (you) to find 11,780 votes.”
These days, Wisconsin Democrats may prefer to put Johnson’s weirdness out of mind, like a ne’er-do-well relative who embarrasses everyone at family gatherings.
Democrats are bullish about the political tide in Wisconsin, where motivated young voters prefer their positions on reproductive rights and other issues. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, were reelected and a center-left judge, Janet Protasiewicz, won a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat in a landslide.
But the missed chance in 2022 to take out Johnson, who was considered among the most vulnerable U.S. Senate incumbents, will haunt centrist and liberal Wisconsinites for years.
Looking back, Republican money was able to smear — or, euphemistically, “define” — former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes right after the primary. Barnes never recovered.
Now Johnson is Wisconsin’s senior-most elected Republican in Congress, which is painful, but may be consistent with the flailing behavior of the party’s leaders in Madison.
Beyond trying to suppress Democratic votes in Dane County and beyond, statehouse Republicans seem intent on ignoring public sentiment on reproductive freedoms, Medicaid expansion and legalizing recreational marijuana.
They fight their culture war by harassing the state’s most important economic engine, the University of Wisconsin System, over UW’s moderate approach to diversity and equity policy.
While that has been the populist playbook for at least a decade, Johnson, elected in 2010, did not join the tinfoil hat crowd until the Trump era. Before that, he acted like a traditional, non-conspiratorial Republican.
Johnson may think he’s making some astute political calculation, but the tide is going the other way. Most outspoken is Christie, once a Trump ally.
“Whether you like Donald Trump or you don’t like Donald Trump, this conduct is inexcusable, in my opinion, for someone who wants to be president,” Christie said about the details of the records indictment at a CNN town hall.
“What makes it so ridiculous (is) that we’re here and we’re in a situation where there are people in my own party who are blaming (the) DOJ (Department of Justice). How about blame him? He did it. … He took documents he wasn’t supposed to take. He kept them when they asked (for) them back. They got a grand jury subpoena. He refused to comply. They raided his home finally because he refused to comply.”
Christie added, “I don’t understand the other candidates who won’t even mention his name … like he was Voldemort from ‘Harry Potter.’ Nobody wanted to mention his name.”
Other presidential candidates are inching away from Trump. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who was an ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are both now talking about the seriousness of the charges after initially focusing only on criticizing the prosecution.
So maybe, just maybe, we are approaching a tipping point where Republicans believe Trump’s wrongdoing is sufficiently serious — or, more likely, he is sufficiently weakened — that they can stick their toes into that water.
But here in Wisconsin, you can bet that our Republican senator will stay high and dry.