For years, Madison author Lawrence Tabak studied Scott Walker, but almost certainly not in a way the former Republican governor welcomed.
In 2021, Tabak published his meticulously researched book about Foxconn, Walker’s signature economic development catastrophe. The book’s title summarized Tabak’s takeaway: “Foxconned: Imaginary jobs, bulldozed homes and the sacking of local government.”
Foxconn was heralded in 2017 by Walker and then-President Donald Trump as a transformative economic development partnership to benefit southeastern Wisconsin, but the grandiose investment and employment promises by Foxconn, a Taiwan-based electronics firm, never materialized. Just last week, a critic running for office in the village of Mount Pleasant, home to Foxconn, called it “the largest failed publicly funded economic development project in U.S. history.”
Also last week, Tabak shared his thoughts with me about his latest encounter with Walker, which came via a fundraising letter addressed to Tabak’s 96-year-old father-in-law at an Iowa nursing home.
Tabak says his father-in-law “grew up on a South Dakota farm and has spent most of his life in Iowa. He’s not exceptional among his peer group of old white guys in his chief occupation these days: watching Fox News. When he went into nursing care this fall my wife and I began handling his mail.”
The seven-page letter from Walker was on behalf of the Young America’s Foundation. Walker became its president after losing his bid for a third term as Wisconsin’s governor to Democrat Tony Evers in 2018.
Tabak noted that the foundation’s stated goal is “public education on the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, traditional values and leadership.” Tabak wondered how Walker’s commitment to free enterprise aligns with directing $3 billion from Wisconsin taxpayers to a foreign corporation like Foxconn.
Delving more deeply into the group, Tabak noted that Young America’s high-profile activities include ownership and management of the Ronald Reagan ranch near Santa Barbara, California. The group also maintains the late Republican president’s childhood home in Dixon, Illinois.
The letter to Tabak’s father-in-law begins: “You are a steadfast supporter of one of America’s most important national treasures, Ronald Reagan’s beloved ranch home in Santa Barbara.”
On the letter’s seventh page, Tabak found the financial ask: a $2,000 donation. “My father-in-law is not a wealthy guy,” Tabak said. “He’s a high school graduate who served in the Navy in the waning years of World War II and worked as a traveling sales rep in the oil industry.”
Walker’s letter explains how raising money to pay for student visits to honor Reagan is clearly important to offset how “woke indoctrination has hijacked the homes of our Founding Fathers.”
Walker says that James Madison’s Virginia home, Montpelier, lacks displays that focus on the fourth president’s accomplishments such as authoring the Constitution. Walker’s letter claims the site “has been converted into a bastion of wokeism where slavery and racism take center stage.” He also complains that no American flags are displayed at Madison’s home, which he calls “a visual reminder of the hijacking of American history.”
Walker also claims that nearby Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson, “is no longer a tribute to our third president (but) instead visitors are overwhelmed with the horrors of slavery.”
Walker has an antidote to those dreadful Virginia presentations — encouraging people like Tabak’s father-in-law to finance youth trips to pay homage to conservative hero Reagan.
Walker writes that such visits would help counteract “the left’s lies on race, so-called climate change, BLM ideology, income inequality, and many other trending issues. … You can rescue a teenager from liberalism!”
The reality is that Walker, in his lucrative foundation job, is continuing a long pattern of building his resume and cashing in by tearing down educators and education systems.
Long before the Foxconn debacle, Walker attained national notoriety by attacking public education as a newly elected governor.
Wisconsin is still recovering from his attacks on public employee unions and his consistent demonization of the teaching profession. As a result, Evers, a career educator, is still trying to help schools recover financially and repair the damaged stature of teaching.
Walker’s record as governor included not only the harm he did to public education and the Foxconn debacle, but also blocking what would now be a state-of-the-art high-speed rail system, and generally governing by dividing people.
But attacking public education was and remains a central focus.
In recent days, national Republicans have lamented how their party is losing ground with younger voters. Hard to imagine why, given their denial of climate change and personal reproductive rights but warm embrace of automatic weapons. Go figure.
“GOP sounds alarm over struggles with Gen Z voters,” proclaims a recent headline from The Hill. Experts in the article attribute GOP losses last fall primarily to Gen Z, the youngest voting cohort, and to millennials. They point out that Republicans are not in the social media channels that those young people frequent.
Walker, quoted in the article, has a different explanation — that “liberal indoctrination” in schools is to blame. He says young voters are deprived of multiple schools of thought on issues, including views considered right of center.
So Walker wants 96-year-olds on fixed incomes, like Tabak’s father-in-law, to help pay for his crusade to, as he writes, “rescue a teenager from liberalism!”
My most recent column featured a conversation with Evers in which he emphasized the importance of investing in quality public education as the state tries to attract and retain younger people for its workforce.
So you might say our two most recent governors have focused on education — just in very different ways.