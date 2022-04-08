The Cap Times has been presenting a big ideas festival in Madison each September since 2017, and this year we are throwing the doors open and inviting people from across the state to join the conversation.
On Sept. 14-17, expect a fantastic lineup of national, regional and local speakers with the fun elements that you’ve come to expect at Cap Times Idea Fest, along with topics that are timely, thought-provoking and of statewide interest.
Our tagline for this year, in fact, is “The state of change” because we recognize that what happens in Madison affects the entire state and vice versa. The challenges that all of us face require more voices at the table to find real solutions.
We are early in the process of scheduling sessions, but public policy topics we are considering for sessions include climate change, the availability of rural broadband, the future of agriculture, racial and social justice, health care access, and the legalization of marijuana, among many others.
And of course there’s politics.
We have two of the most important statewide races in the United States this November for governor and the U.S. Senate, and the implications of both outcomes could be enormous. Over the past decade, we have watched our state become Balkanized by political and cultural resentments, and it is past time for all of us to try to better understand one another.
To facilitate a broader conversation on all these topics, we are embracing a hybrid model for Idea Fest 2022. There will be some in-person sessions here in Madison — certainly those that fall under the category of fun — but many will take place virtually so people can attend from anywhere with just a browser, participating in main stage presentations, small group chats, and engaging fellow attendees and supporting businesses.
Our goal is for Idea Fest to serve as the most important annual ideas festival in the upper Midwest.
While some things may look different this year, that’s not to say that the pillars of what distinguished Idea fest are going away. One of those is the involvement of David Maraniss, the Madison-raised Washington Post editor and Pulitzer-Prize winning author who both invites nationally famous speakers and moderates discussions with them.
Among the guests he has brought in the past are top flight journalists like Bob Woodward, Jane Mayer, Marty Baron and Carol Leonnig, and also public figures like former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and David Axelrod, the prominent national commentator who helped Barack Obama win the presidency.
Expect more of the same this year. We’ll ask the real questions and bring together the voices of the people you most want to hear.
One way you can help us do that is by filling out a brief survey about speakers you’d like to hear and topics you’d like addressed at captimesideafest.com. We’ll keep you updated as we make progress, but you can make sure you’re getting the latest information by visiting that website and also by signing up for our Cap Times Idea Fest email newsletter at captimes.com/newsletters.
Looking forward to seeing you this fall!