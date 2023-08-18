Most of what Republicans who rule Wisconsin’s Legislature say and do follows clear-cut patterns.
They loathe taxes — especially progressive ones.
They undermine public schools — especially unionized teachers.
They demonize public universities — especially those fancy pants at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
They distrust Madison and Milwaukee — especially, well, you know who.
But blocking a modest child-care subsidy program that could bolster a Wisconsin labor force chronically short of workers? That’s outside the box.
Here’s the backstory: For about $365 million, representing a small portion of Wisconsin’s multibillion-dollar budget surplus, the state could replace expiring federal pandemic dollars to help child-care programs stay in business.
In June, the GOP removed that funding from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget. Evers later called it his biggest budget disappointment. His argument is about both the state’s workforce shortage and help for struggling parents and providers.
“The chances of us taking the knock economically in the state are real strong,” Evers told me in a Capitol interview last month. “We don’t have enough workers.”
Since, Evers has been taking his case on the road, visiting child-care providers to generate news coverage and political pressure. The governor recently called a special session that included the topic but Republicans have already rejected it out of hand.
So what explains the Republican position, given that their districts, dominated by smaller communities and rural areas, have some of the most severe child-care shortages in the state?
Democratic state Sen. Kelda Roys, who represents most of Madison and has long been a key voice on the issue, has theories on why no Republican in either house supports the spending.
Republicans lack an understanding of the child-care crisis and their underlying ideological extremism prohibits flexibility, Roys said. And probably, she suspects, some GOP legislators — men, especially — think that mothers belong at home and not in the workplace.
Another big factor, she said, is that Evers wants it.
On most other matters, Republicans are predictable.
This year they proposed a large, regressive income-tax cut that would have hugely benefitted their most affluent donors. They billed it is as middle-class cut, daring Evers to veto it. He did. One gets the GOP motive. For all of its populist posing, the party remains beholden to wealthy donors.
Then there’s the GOP war on public education, depriving public schools of adequate funding and driving to privatize K-12 education. Labor unions for teachers and other public employees tend to support Democrats, so that motive is clear.
Then there are the culture wars against public universities, especially UW-Madison. Even as the state’s financial contribution has dwindled, Republicans this summer pick picked a fight over meager budgets for diversity, equity and inclusion programs and blocked construction of a UW-Madison engineering building. Inventing and then enflaming such issues is most of what Republicans offer their base.
On child care, Roys says the loss of funding will be devastating for needy families and harm the state’s economy. She elaborated on GOP motives.
“I think, obviously, anything that Evers likes, they reflexively want to oppose,” she said.
“The other thing that we’ve heard pretty consistently is people should be expected to take care of their own child care. That this is a private responsibility that is up to individual parents and not a social responsibility or a social good from which we all benefit,” Roys said.
“I think that’s kind of crazy, because we certainly don’t expect parents to pay the full cost of public education. We don’t expect drivers to pay the full cost of roads.”
The Century Foundation, a liberal think tank, estimates that when federal funding runs out in 2024 more than 87,000 Wisconsin children will lose child care, and about 2,100 state child-care programs in the state will close. The report also said $232 million in earnings would be lost by parents compelled to reduce hours or leave the workforce.
Roys pointed to a long-term danger. “In the past 17 years, we have lost more than half of our child-care providers, and that is why half of the state is a child-care desert. A child-care desert doesn’t just mean it’s hard to find child-care. It means that for every one child-care slot, there are three kids who need care,” she said.
“I think it was the biggest failure in the budget, just because our economy can’t function without child care, and unlike the (UW) engineering building, which was a tremendous blow, you can always build that building next year, right?”
She added, “When a child-care center closes because they don’t have the funds to continue because parents can’t afford the true cost of care, you’re never getting that provider back.”
“I think some of these people (Republicans) are so completely out of touch, they don’t understand, number one, how expensive it (child care) is, and two, how difficult it is to get a slot,” Roys said.
Some apparently think “women should just stay home and take care of the kids, and they don’t get that that’s not the economic reality for the vast majority of Wisconsin families. It’s not an option for them.”
Roys said pandemic cash infusions from the federal program paid rents for providers and allowed modest pay raises: “The average pay for child-care providers before this (pandemic) program was about $11 an hour, and they were able to raise it up to about $13. Can you imagine taking care of 10, 2-year-olds for $13 an hour?”
Roys said some Republicans probably realize the potential political fallout “because Republicans need child-care, too, and it is Republican districts that are more likely to be child-care deserts.”
But, she added, “There are these kind of ideological blinders they put on, and they really just don’t care what the impact is.”