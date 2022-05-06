So Wisconsin’s Republicans have settled on education as their core rationale for unseating a Democratic governor with a demonstrated passion and career expertise on the subject.
They want to use that issue against Gov. Tony Evers, a former teacher, school administrator and state school superintendent, a man who has devoted most of his career not to attaining political status but to serving kids.
To be clear, the GOP approach has nothing to do with an honest debate around how our children learn from kindergarten through high school.
No, Republicans simply want to use education as a convenient container into which they can dump their familiar culture war grievances. They seek to split us over class and race and continue ridiculous second-guessing over wrenching but logical decisions Evers had to make to navigate the pandemic.
Who cares about educational attainment when there are divisions to foment and exploit?
This Republican war on public K-12 education in the state — and for that matter on its public university system — is nothing new. It’s been central to the GOP’s long game in Wisconsin.
Why? The wealthy white men who pull the strings in Wisconsin’s GOP care about three things — making money without regulatory interference, keeping as much money as possible and being able to call the shots in Madison way beyond what their voting numbers suggest they deserve.
Many years ago, they settled on public education as a — perhaps the — convenient boogeyman.
In my days reporting from the Legislature in the 1980s, the weight of Republican money in state politics was partially offset by the strength of the labor union that represents state teachers.
Imagine the GOP donor class conversations: If we can disembowel the teachers’ union by portraying middle-class public school teachers as hoity-toity elitists with summers off and taxpayer-funded pensions, that would be pretty sweet.
This might work, you can imagine them thinking, because less than one-third of Wisconsin adults have a college degree. Demonizing college-educated teachers will distract voters from resenting the mega-rich.
Sadly, this worked brilliantly more than a decade ago, as the GOP brought us former Gov. Scott Walker and Act 10, which vastly diminished public sector collective bargaining rights.
In the years since, the state GOP has continued to target public education including the university system to score political points by convincing voters to resent the educated instead of the greed and self-interest of Republican puppet masters.
This year brings a new chapter to the same playbook.
In our latest cover story, Cap Times reporters Scott Girard and Jack Kelly describe the GOP’s focus on K-12 education issues as the core Republican strategy against Evers.
They reported: “The party’s two top candidates for governor, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Kevin Nicholson, both list education as their No. 1 issue on their campaign websites.
“State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who is also running for governor, says he wants to give ‘power to the parents.’ Construction magnate Tim Michels, a late addition to the Republican gubernatorial primary …. has also made education a top issue, saying Wisconsin needs ‘to get back to teaching more ABCs and less CRT (critical race theory).’ ”
Evers vetoed 21 education-related GOP bills over the past two years. The governor told Cap Times reporters that the Republican ideas, which included the topics of teaching about race, mask policy and school choice, among others, would have “obliterated” K-12 education in the state.
“The Republican bills were going to make life in our public schools very, very difficult,” he said. “They were going to essentially replace what happens now with a radical agenda that, frankly, no one in the school world wants.”
The governor also said the GOP is being hypocritical about wanting local control.
“Local control for the Republicans is only if it advances their agenda,” Evers said. “Time and time again, in and outside of the school world, they’ve been (working) against local control.”
Evers added: “Division hurts kids. Honest to God, we don’t need to spend our time dividing our schools and hurting your kids with radical, intrusive, micromanaging of our schools. … I stand with those kids — (Republicans) apparently are standing against them.”
Aptly put. Republicans are willing to compromise our long-revered public education system, a system that has been part of what has made Wisconsin exceptional for decades.
Beyond their go-to theme of anti-intellectual populism is, as always, the topic of race. Any teaching whatsoever about the nation’s complicated racial history is branded as critical race theory, which is, of course, ludicrous.
The GOP uses that racial label to inoculate itself against having nuanced conversations. It is what Republicans do when an issue is complicated. They obfuscate without shame.
It is a similar story on pandemic restrictions. It doesn’t matter how many people in the state died, Republicans paint those who made difficult decisions about safe schooling as interfering with their “freedoms,” which I guess includes the freedom to contract an avoidable and potentially fatal virus and then infect others.
What about the “freedom” of the rest of us to not be affected by such utter stupidity?
And the topper is how Republicans talk of schools as if decisions affecting education should be made solely by parents. Last I checked, those without children in schools also pay property taxes and have an interest in ensuring that schools produce graduates who lead successful lives from which we all benefit.
But, c’mon, in the end, these Republicans don’t really care about Wisconsin’s children.
If they did, they would not have reduced, year after year, needed funding proposed by Evers for K-12 and the university system, nor would they constantly meddle in schools in order to brag about how they are sticking it to an “education establishment.”
To review, here’s the recipe — mix a populist brand of anti-education zealotry with barely disguised racism and top it with unwarranted pandemic second-guessing. Presto, you’ve got a model Republican issue.
In the Cap Times interview, Evers was asked about the GOP making K-12 education its main campaign playing field.
His response? “Bring it on.”