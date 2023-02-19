Last May, Rebecca Blank was discussing what she regarded as the major unresolved issues she would leave behind at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In this exit interview, I invited the departing chancellor to dish about how hard it was to retain top faculty and protect the university’s academic status given — my words here — the Republican Legislature’s criticisms, meddling and second-guessing.
Won’t it be a relief, I asked her, to lead an institution like Northwestern University, which is both private and well-funded?
She smiled, paused, and said simply, “I’m very well aware of the problems I’m leaving behind, and blissfully unaware of the problems I am going to acquire.”
Two months later she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which forced her to withdraw from the Northwestern job. She returned to Madison for treatment and to be surrounded by her family and friends. She died Friday.
She sent this email a month ago to close friends and colleagues.
“I write with bad news about my health,” she said. “The cancer has metastasized and spread, and Hanns (her husband) and I have made the difficult decision to forego any additional treatment. I’m told I probably have 4-6 months.
“I want to thank all of you for the great work you do every day at UW, and for the chance to work together for nine years.”
Classic Becky, I thought at the time.
Since her Feb. 17 death, The Capital Times, the Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel all published thorough news stories that reflected her record as a brilliant economist who successfully led the flagship campus for those nine years, longer than any other chancellor in the modern era.
Last month, the university named the “Rebecca M. Blank Center for Campus History” in her honor. It also announced an endowed professorship in her name just before her death.
I started writing about Blank even before her 2013 arrival. A source told me she had to overcome her connection to then-President Barack Obama as acting commerce secretary to satisfy conservatives on the UW Board of Regents. (It helped that her husband, Hanns Kuttner, had conservative credentials.)
She told me in our first interview that Obama was excited that she got the job. Five years later, when former Obama strategist David Axelrod spoke on campus at Cap Times Idea Fest, Blank made her way backstage to welcome him and chat with her fellow Obama alum.
During the pandemic, I invited Blank to speak at Cap Times Idea Fest 2020. I was gratified that she asked that I conduct the interview. It remains available for viewing.
It feels like five minutes ago, but on a warm and breezy afternoon last May she and Kuttner hosted a farewell event for community leaders in the Discovery Building lobby. She greeted guests at the entrance to the roped-off lobby area. The mood was festive. Kuttner was hilarious, telling the audience he had a nice selection of lightly worn Badgers red garments to sell.
And then, two months later, the story changed dramatically.
Blank was a successful leader, but what I most remember at her passing is her character, her style.
Here is what I wrote last year. “Her leadership style contributed to her success as much as her estimable IQ. She consistently exhibited grace, a quiet confidence and unflappable demeanor that proved enormously effective in navigating these partisan, hyperbolic times. Simply put, her emotional intelligence made her the right person for the times at Wisconsin’s flagship university.”
I suggested to her in that exit interview that I saw her leadership style less often in male executives.
She smiled and said, “I am from the upper Midwest (born in Missouri, bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota) and I think it is part of the upper Midwest ethos of it’s not about you, it’s about what you’re doing and whether you accomplish anything, and I’ve always tried very much to believe this is not about me.
“You mentioned the male/female issue, and I will say I think a few more men get themselves in trouble because when someone gets mad at them, they get in their face rather than sitting back and saying, ‘You know, tell me about that.’ Some of this job does require you to simply sit there and let someone yell at you a little until you can hopefully turn it into a conversation,” she said. “And sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t.”
She alluded to her business card. “What I always have to remember, and it is not always easy, I assure you, that when people are sending me emails and attacking what’s happening and upset about things, they’re not saying anything about Rebecca M. Blank,” she said. “They don’t know Rebecca M. Blank, they’re going for you as the chancellor, and that’s the role you’re in, and it’s a public trust, and you need to listen to people.
“You may end up not agreeing with them, but you have to try to communicate with them and talk to them and tell them why you’re doing what you’re doing. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”
With her, it mostly worked.
My job has brought me into direct contact with major public leaders for decades.
I will remember Rebecca M. Blank as unique.