The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote on taking away zoning protections from many homeowners Tuesday night. My guess is that you know little or nothing about it.
The whole process has seemed less than transparent.
What will be before the council is an ordinance to create a “Transit Oriented Development Overlay District.”
The district would be roughly those areas within one-quarter mile of planned bus rapid transit routes stretching east and west across the city, but excluding downtown and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
Among other changes, the plan would allow developers to tear down single-family homes and replace them with duplexes, including in designated historic districts.
It is, one would think, a big deal.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has talked constantly about the housing shortage in Madison, so much so that this plan seems to be her central boast as she seeks reelection this spring. For such a big change, though, the communication and public awareness of the magnitude of zoning changes seems pretty lacking.
Let me explain by sharing my experience. First, I need to disclose that I am a longtime homeowner in the Hill Farms neighborhood on the west side. While the proposed overlay does not rezone my home, I am concerned about the single-family character of our neighborhood, which carries a historical designation.
In late October, Bill Tishler, the alder for our District 11, suggested I attend a forum with the mayor at Sequoya Library. So I did, more as a resident than as a publisher or columnist. I expected to perhaps hear updates on what was happening at the Hilldale Shopping Center or in the Madison Yards development on the old state Department of Transportation site.
Instead, the mayor offered a 45-minute or so soliloquy on the city’s housing shortage and why we should all be all in on zoning or taxes or whatever it takes to back her vision for fixing it.
She did assure a questioner that rezoning to permit duplexes on Whitney Way was not part of the plan, but that is no longer true. Before the holidays, a small group of alders ignored a staff recommendation and added designated historic districts to the affected rezoning overlay.
The rezoning issue returned to my radar when three different but consistently messaged flyers arrived in my mail at home, quoting the mayor in large type and boosting her housing vision. They resembled candidate mailings and at first glance seemed related to her reelection.
What caught my eye, though, was that they were sent by the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. One even included a postcard preaddressed to Ald. Tishler communicating support for the mayor’s housing vision.
Why would notoriously conservative real estate interests align with a left-leaning mayor?
The telling bullet point on the mailings said the plan is aimed at “making it easier for the private sector to build more housing to keep up with demand.”
Bingo, I thought. The real estate agents might have added “… by removing zoning protections under which many Madison property owners purchased their homes.”
Smart Growth Greater Madison, which represents developers, is aligned with the Realtors Association, according to a recent Wisconsin State Journal article. A spokesman told the State Journal that even more density along the bus routes would be even better.
Why consider neighborhood character when there is potential redevelopment profit?
Tishler said he is particularly upset because the historic districts were added to the proposal so late in the process. He intends to try to exclude historic districts Tuesday.
The odd thing is that the downtown was exempted from the overlay. Tishler said he was told it was because there is already so much density there. But, he pointed out, the Hill Farms area has seen a flood of new apartment buildings in recent years. The Hill Farms neighborhood plan adopted in 2016 planned for the addition of 2,000 apartment units in the area, many of which have been built or are under construction.
I wonder about younger families who bought modest starter homes on busy Madison streets expecting that they could depend on zoning protections.
Perhaps in the future such prospective young homeowners will look more closely at listings in Middleton or Verona to protect themselves from some less-than-transparent zoning takeaway by Madison’s city hall.
I wouldn’t blame them.