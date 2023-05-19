It was December 2010, and Republican Scott Walker had just been elected governor, when I first wrote about “resentment” in Wisconsin politics.
Kathy Cramer, a decorated political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, had cataloged her conversations at gas stations, coffee shops, cafes and churches across small-town Wisconsin. There she found widespread resentment of Madison and Milwaukee. The big cities were seen as consuming too many resources and its residents as not caring about less urban areas.
In the years since, I’ve wondered whether Walker and other far-right Wisconsin politicians were simply reacting — shrewdly and cynically — to that resentment or if they actually created and fostered it.
That chicken-or-egg question came to mind reading the results of a major recent survey by UW-Madison researchers that suggested that Wisconsin Republicans, especially those who back former president Donald Trump, are far more likely than Democrats to accept the use of violence in politics.
The survey found that 43% of Wisconsin Republicans who responded agreed or strongly agreed that “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it,” compared to 15% of Wisconsin Democrats.
Similarly, 29% of Republicans agreed or strongly agreed that “a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.” Just 9% of Wisconsin Democrats endorsed that concept.
So how much has Trump enabled those views? A lot, it appears.
The survey found that Republicans who strongly approved of Trump’s presidency were much more likely to embrace violence. Sixty percent of them agreed on the use of force question and 46% on taking the law into their own hands.
People who a generation ago would have never dared tell a pollster that they might embrace violence are now willing to. The report said those numbers should be interpreted with “great care,” but still.
In recent days, Trump has publicly sided with an ex-Marine who put a chokehold on a disturbed, unruly man in a New York City subway and killed him. Predictably, Trump rushed to judgment even though he did not appear to know much about what happened.
“That’s usually how it works for Trump,” wrote Philip Bump in a recent Washington Post analysis headlined: “Donald Trump is endlessly willing to endorse extrajudicial violence.”
“Even with a limited awareness of the details, he folds the incident into his favorite political frames,” the first that big cities run by liberal mayors are out of control, Bump wrote. “Second, that extrajudicial responses to perceived threats are encouraged.”
Or, more simply, Trump loves to talk about physically harming his opponents, and his devotees seem to love him for that.
The Wisconsin study, by UW-Madison’s Center for Communications and Civic Renewal, surveyed 3,031 demographically representative Wisconsinites to explore the civic consequences of political conflict.
Most of the survey’s many findings seemed — happily or otherwise — aligned with conventional political wisdom in Wisconsin. I asked Mike Wagner, a UW-Madison journalism professor and one of the study’s three authors, about how unsurprising most of the findings seemed.
“We’ve been studying this for more than a decade and have seen contentious politics get appreciably worse, and so, we weren’t very surprised to see the results that we saw,” Wagner said. “One thing that kind of stood out was that difference in Republicans’ attitudes toward violence, especially the strong Trump-supporting Republicans, as compared to the others in terms of their willingness to endorse political violence.”
Another surprise to the authors, Wagner said, was how African-American respondents were more optimistic than their white counterparts on the condition of American democracy.
Only 39% of Black respondents agreed that democracy had weakened over time, while 70 percent of white respondents said it had. That figure was 73% among Republicans and 70% among self-described Christians.
About that dichotomy, the authors wrote: “Perceptions of greater democratic decline among white and Christian Wisconsinites may be a sign that people of color and religious minorities in the state were already more sensitized to democracy’s shortcomings.
“Alternatively, or in addition, members of dominant groups often perceive movement toward equality — including democratic equality — as oppression against their own group, as advantages they have held erode.”
Bingo, I thought to myself. What is the central promise of the “make America great again” movement if not a return to the white supremacy of past generations?
Asked about the reaction by Black respondents to the democracy question, Wagner noted, “I would imagine that not really getting full citizenship rights until the 1960s certainly has something to do with that set of attitudes.”
The UW report is titled “Civic Fracture & Renewal in Wisconsin,” and its authors understandably searched its findings for rays of hope. Among positives was that three of four respondents agreed or strongly agreed that “people should keep talking to people who have different opinions than they do.”
Still, about 60% of respondents said they had cut off a political conversation because of ideological disagreement, often with a family member or friend. Some 17% said they had ended a friendship or connection with a family member over politics.
One in five respondents said they agreed or strongly agreed that they avoid politics “because it puts my safety at risk.” Similarly, 24% said they avoid politics because “there are too many dangerous people out there.”
The survey indicated that African-American respondents were 8 percentage points more likely to fear for their safety than the statewide average, while Jewish and Muslim respondents were 11 points more concerned than average for safety.
“Black folks may worry especially about dangers posed by police in response to their advocacy,” the authors wrote in what seemed like an understatement.
The authors acknowledged the potential for “despair” over their findings, but find hope in the fact that 74% of respondents claim they support compromise to solve problems — 86% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans. Still, they admit, “Some support for compromise is probably a wish that the other side will make concessions.”
To me, nearly every numerical finding in the 22-page report aligned with what I would have expected from watching Wisconsin politics evolve — or perhaps devolve — for decades.
It makes the finding that Trump-backing Republicans are willing to say the violent part out loud more credible.
And more disturbing.