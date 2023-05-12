You know the drill. Our centrist Democratic governor proposes a logical, affordable, centrist spending plan, one that invests in education, health care, child care, broadband and basic services to retain and attract younger workers in a state that desperately needs them.
And Republicans — who control the Legislature only by extreme gerrymandering — answer by gutting it, this time in the form of more than 500 changes to Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed state budget.
You might think things would be different after Evers was reelected last fall by a veritable landslide of more than 3 percentage points in our 50-50 state.
Or that Republicans might change their tone after left-leaning Judge Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court with a startling 11-point landslide last month, swinging the court majority toward moderation.
Or that a state budget surplus of $7.1 billion might make it palatable for Republicans to grudgingly agree to repair some of the financial damage to education and municipal funding they’ve inflicted over the years.
You would be mistaken.
Kelda Roys, the first-term Democratic state senator who represents much of Madison, has watched the process unfold as a member of the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. She’s been in hearings and listening sessions on the budget all over the state, some by the full finance committee, some by Democrats only, and another she hosted in her district.
What amazes her, she said this week, is the consistent support for the governor’s budget themes regardless of geography. There is no intractable red-blue divide.
Roys said two overriding themes stand out.
“The first is how clear and cohesive the support is for the Evers’ budget, for the basic premise of funding K-12 (education), funding higher education, funding child care and transportation and local government, the sort of core public functions that we expect from any reasonable state government,” she said.
“Those are overwhelming and I’ve heard that everywhere in the state. I heard it from my own constituents. I heard it from Republicans, and I heard it from red places and blue places.
“The things I support aren’t radical. They’re just normal, everyday things, but it was just so clear that the Evers’ budget was just a normal budget of what ordinary Wisconsinites, everyday Wisconsinites, would expect from state government.”
She added, “And then the second piece is just how far away the Republicans in the Capitol are from the reality of everyday Wisconsinites.”
Twenty or 30 years ago, she said, the recurrent theme was that Democrats were always in disarray, just a collection of interest groups. That script has switched, she said.
“Democrats have a very comprehensive view for how we want government to work,” she said. “Republicans, they don’t have a coherent ideology anymore. They’re sort of controlled by this ultra-MAGA id that’s just a vitriol machine. It’s just like what’s the next group that we can put in our angry online pot of steaming hatred and just stir it up.”
Roys was on a roll. “What’s the next group we’re going to target? Will it be teachers who want to teach the good and the bad of American history? Will it be trans(gender) kids? Will it be abortion care? So, there isn’t really an ideology anymore that’s attached to the Republican Party.”
She likened the state GOP approach to that of the far right in Congress, where extremist House Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling.
“It’s shocking even to someone who’s as primed to think pretty poorly of Republicans as I have been,” Roys said. GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “wants to basically crash the global economy. Why? They don’t really have sound policy arguments here.
“They want to exercise power for no substantive reason and so they’re going to do this incredibly reckless destructive thing that could destroy trillions of dollars in value globally.”
There is a parallel, she said, with Wisconsin’s GOP.
“Republicans have manufactured this huge fiscal crisis for local governments over the past several decades with declining shared revenue,” which are payments from the state to municipalities to provide essential services. “Now, rather than just solving the problem as everybody agrees it needs to be solved, including all these red-city mayors in those rural townships, they’re not willing to do that.”
(Evers immediately threatened to veto a Republican shared revenue plan, which he said does not distribute enough money and comes with too many strings attached. For example, the GOP wants to dictate that local police departments write more tickets and make more arrests, ban local advisory referendums, and force local officials to remove prohibitions against discrimination in hiring.)
“Their shared revenue alternative is so unworkable and unserious that you can’t even really negotiate about it,” she said.
Roys, who served two terms in the state Assembly a decade ago before winning the Senate seat long held by Democrat Fred Risser in 2020, is hopeful that change is coming.
“I do think we’re seeing the last gasp of the Republican supermajority and the sort of stranglehold they’ve had on the Legislature, and it’s very scary for them,” Roys said, referring to the court election, where a left-leaning majority could alter gerrymandered political maps.
“We also won’t have to worry about the court further circumscribing (voting rights) for people because they’re students or disabled or young or people of color,” she said.
Still, she said, change will come slowly. “All this does is give Democrats the ability to compete. It’s not a slam dunk for us. We’re not going to have a majority immediately or anything like what the Republicans have had for the last 12 years — an undemocratic lock on power as a minority party.
“But it is going to change the kind of people who get elected and how they get elected in the Republican Party because it’s not only going to be a contest among the super MAGA, the ultra, ultra MAGA and XXXL MAGA.
“There’s going to need to actually be a diversity of thought and that’s good. It’s good for all of us to hear from different perspectives and be challenged from people not just from the other side of the aisle but to have diversity within the parties as well.”
As a state Capitol reporter back in the 1980s, I would have had a term for that — the norm.