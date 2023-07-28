Few power couples in Washington journalism have gained as many professional accolades over as long a period as Judy Woodruff and Al Hunt.
She is best known as the former anchor of the PBS NewsHour, he as one of that city’s most important political journalists, a writer frequently found on television. They met on the campaign trail covering future president Jimmy Carter 47 years ago and have spent decades on the front lines of national politics.
For Madison, the exciting news is that they will join moderator David Maraniss for a special local journalism fundraiser during this September’s Cap Times Idea Fest.
Maraniss is pretty famous himself, a Madison native and summertime resident. He is a Pulitzer Prize winner, a prolific author and a Washington Post journalist who has been Idea Fest’s most prominent moderator since we began the event in 2017.
Woodruff and Hunt are appearing at his invitation. “For two decades, Judy and Al lived only a block away from us in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of D.C,” Maraniss told me, referring to himself and his wife, Linda.
“I’ve appeared on PBS with Judy many times over the years for my political books on Clinton, Gore, and Obama,” he added. “She is a thoughtful and knowledgeable interviewer. Al and I go to the same coffee shop in D.C. and bump into each other there and always have interesting conversations about books and the state of the world. I’m thrilled that they’re coming to Madison as a duo.”
Those of us at the Cap Times are thrilled as well.
Woodruff hosted the PBS nightly news telecast until last winter. She did so with an earnest, even-handed approach that seemed like a throwback to the era in which she started in television journalism, one dominated by anchors like Walter Cronkite and David Brinkley.
Today, Woodruff remains a senior PBS correspondent and is devoting this year and next to a national reporting project titled “Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads,” exploring the bitter divisions across American politics.
What interested her, she told the New York Times for a profile, was this question: “How did we end up so divided, so at each other’s throats, families divided, work colleagues divided, neighborhoods divided?”
Woodruff is rare among Washington journalists, the Times story said, a longtime insider untouched by controversy.
“I don’t know anyone who would have a bad thing to say about her, which is unbelievable for someone who has been a television star for all these years,” said the Washington journalist Sally Quinn.
Woodruff covered politics and other news for nearly five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS. Her reporting career began in Atlanta, where she covered state and local government, but she quickly rose to prominence covering Washington politics for all three of those networks at different times.
Woodruff returned to PBS in 2007 after working for CNN, and, in 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill were named the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast. After Ifill’s death from cancer, Woodruff became sole anchor.
Woodruff and Hunt met at a 1976 softball game between the press corps covering the Carter campaign and the Carter campaign staff in Plains, Georgia, the future president’s home.
Hunt is best known for his work over 35 years in the Washington bureau of the Wall Street Journal. He was a Bloomberg opinion columnist covering politics and policy when he retired in 2018.
Hunt began his career at the Philadelphia Bulletin and the Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal. He then joined the Wall Street Journal in New York and Boston before settling in Washington.
For that paper, he was a congressional and national political reporter, bureau chief and finally executive editor. He wrote a weekly column titled “Politics & People” and directed the paper’s political polling for two decades.
Hunt was also a familiar presence on national political telecasts — NBC’s Meet the Press, PBS’s Washington Week in Review, CNN’s Capital Gang and as a political analyst for the CBS Morning News.
In late 2018, on a podcast with political operative David Axelrod, Hunt was prescient. He told Axelrod that the late Richard Nixon, whom he had covered, had respect for institutions and knew he had to resign as president because of the Watergate scandal. President Donald Trump, Hunt added, had no such respect. “Trump won’t go quietly into the night,” be accurately predicted. “And I think if we come to that point … that’s scary.”
Maraniss will talk with Woodruff and Hunt in the ornate and intimate setting of Tripp Commons inside the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union, on Thursday evening, Sept. 21.
Doors open at 6 with the talk at 7. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided and seating will be at round tables. Tickets are limited and can be purchased for $200, or $180 for Cap Times members. These special VIP tickets also allow access to all in-person and virtual Idea Fest sessions throughout that week.
This is the second year we have made a fundraiser one of the festival’s sessions. Last year’s guest was Carl Bernstein, the legendary Washington Post reporter who gained lifelong fame for reporting on Watergate with Bob Woodward.
As some Cap Times readers know, Elliott Maraniss, David’s late father, was the longtime editor of the Cap Times. David credits Cap Times founder William T. Evjue for “saving” his family by hiring his father at a time when Elliott was being persecuted during the McCarthy-era “Red Scare” rampage.
David has said that his central role in Idea Fest is his way of repaying the Cap Times on behalf of his family.
So, in summary, your ticket provides a unique opportunity you might share with friends, plus the satisfaction of supporting the Cap Times, a beacon of locally owned journalism and progressive opinion that in turn gives about $2 million back to Madison causes each year through our philanthropic arm, the Evjue Foundation.
We expect this fundraiser to be a sellout, as it was last year, and hope to see you there.