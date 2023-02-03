Like most journalists who came of age during Watergate, I’ve long revered the Washington Post.
And the Cap Times has important connections to that newspaper.
David Maraniss, a Post editor, Madison native and central host at our annual Cap Times Idea Fest, has interviewed Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the legendary Watergate reporters, at our events. Maraniss has brought other prominent Post staffers to our stage, among them Marty Baron, who was the Post’s top editor when he spoke here in 2017.
So you can understand my double take at a recent Post headline on an essay by Leonard Downie Jr., who was the Post’s top editor for 17 years: “Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust.”
Say what?
Don’t millions of people already think journalists put their thumb on the fairness scales in reporting news, unlike the good old days of Walter Cronkite? (Speaking of Cronkite, Downie is now a professor at the Arizona State University journalism school named for the famous CBS anchorman.)
Downie explained: “Objectivity is defined by most dictionaries as expressing or using facts without distortion by personal beliefs, bias, feelings or prejudice. Journalistic objectivity has been generally understood to mean much the same thing.”
He proceeds to agree with critics who assert that white editors who have dominated newsrooms have been largely responsible for “false balance” and “bothsidesism” in journalism on coverage on an array of racial and social justice issues.
That’s where he loses me. Journalists young or old, of any gender, gay or straight, white or of color, have to grapple with questions of fairness and balance, including concerns about bothsidesism and false equivalency.
Diversifying staff, questioning how to effectively cover all of Madison’s communities, bringing more voices into our stories, are ever-present aspirations for the Cap Times.
As is, frankly, reporting objectively.
Downie and Andrew Heyward, former CBS News president and his colleague at Arizona State, interviewed 75 news leaders who shared thoughts about objectivity as part of a study that Downie described in his essay.
“What we found has convinced us that truth-seeking news media must move beyond whatever ‘objectivity’ once meant to produce more trustworthy news,” Downie wrote in the essay.
In moving “beyond” objectivity, Downie asserts that many young journalists “believe that pursuing objectivity can lead to false balance or misleading ‘bothsidesism’ in covering stories about race, the treatment of women, LGBTQ+ rights, income inequality, climate change and many other subjects. And, in today’s diversifying newsrooms, they feel it negates many of their own identities, life experiences and cultural contexts, keeping them from pursuing truth in their work.”
Exactly how these journalists are prevented from pursuing truth is not fully developed. One infers it’s due to perceived institutional discouragement.
I agree with Baron, the aforementioned former Post editor, who contended that objectivity is not obsolete in an email exchange with an author as quoted in a recent article in the New Yorker.
“When we’ve done our work with requisite rigor and thoroughness (also known as solid, objective reporting) we should tell people what we’ve learned and what remains unknown — directly, straightforwardly, unflinchingly — just as people in lots of other professions do when they’re doing their jobs correctly,” Baron wrote. “That’s what ‘objectivity’ was intended to mean when the term was developed for journalism.”
Yet, in his essay, Downie found industry leaders who disagree with Baron’s approach. “The consensus among younger journalists is that we got it all wrong,” said Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor in chief of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Objectivity has got to go.”
Downie, sort of awkwardly, does return to traditional values in his summary: “We urge news organizations to, first, strive not just for accuracy based on verifiable facts, but also for the truth, what Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward have called the ‘best obtainable version’ of the truth.”
At last fall’s Cap Times Idea Fest, Bernstein talked a bit about the ‘best obtainable version’ goal, but he explained it more clearly in a speech to the White House Correspondents’ Association in 2017: “It’s a simple concept for something very difficult to get right because of the enormous amount of effort, thinking, persistence, pushback, removal of ideological baggage and the sheer luck that is required, not to mention some unnatural humility.
“Underlying everything reporters do in pursuit of the best obtainable version of the truth, on every beat and assignment, is the question: ‘What is news?’ What is it that we believe is important, relevant, hidden, perhaps, or even in plain sight and ignored by conventional journalistic wisdom or governmental wisdom?”
Predictably, Downie’s essay attracted right-wing ridicule. “Journalist pushes activism over objectivity,” read the Washington Examiner’s op-ed headline. Columnist Quin Hillyer charged that Downie’s essay “unintentionally shows why journalism rates among the least trusted trades in the nation.” He called it an “over-the-top parody of woke hokum but which he actually means as earnest advocacy.”
Downie’s headline is what right-wing press critics have been alleging for decades — that mainstream news organizations are not objective and cannot be trusted.
In the end, my position on objectivity comes down to this. First, different experiences and perspectives of journalists should be welcomed and acted upon when debating what to cover and how to approach it.
But once that process moves to a story’s execution, best practices remain the same. At last fall’s Idea Fest, Bernstein described how as a reporter he boldly pursued sources, knocked on doors and voraciously consumed documents, all without preconceptions about where his story would eventually lead.
I don’t think telling readers that journalism needs to move beyond objectivity aligns with that.