The headline on a New York Times profile in February read: “Anita Dunn and Bob Bauer: The Couple at the Center of Biden’s Inner Circle.”
An ABC News headline said: “In Biden’s White House, a behind-the-scenes power couple comes to the fore.” That framing was echoed by an NBC News headline: “The Power Couple at the center of Biden’s political universe.”
His expertise is the law; hers is political strategy. Across Washington, D.C., they are regarded as among the best at what they do — and what they’ve done for decades — to help prominent Democrats.
Dunn and Bauer will appear on stage at Cap Times Idea Fest on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23, at the University of Wisconsin Memorial Union. Tickets are available at captimesideafest.com. Their appearance is scheduled the same day Idea Fest will include discussions with Martin Luther King Jr. biographer Jonathan Eig and with Adam Kinzinger, who was one of the only Republicans in Congress to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The moderator for the Dunn and Bauer event will be Dan Balz, chief correspondent for The Washington Post, whose specialty is national politics, the presidency and Congress.
I asked Balz about his plan for their conversation.
“I am pretty confident we will talk about campaign 2024, Biden’s ups and downs, the work that Bob is doing to protect democracy and voting,” Balz replied. “And some about the two of them and their lives in D.C.”
(His mention of democracy refers to Bauer’s central role in creating a nonpartisan legal defense network to represent local election officials facing threats and intimidation.)
“I’ve been dealing with Anita for several decades through various campaigns, White House positions and outside work,” Balz added. “I know Bob only a little. They are certainly one of the most powerful and politically experienced couples in the capital.”
Bauer is a law professor at New York University and has represented both Joe Biden and Barack Obama as clients. He was Obama’s personal attorney and was general counsel to his 2008 presidential campaign. He later served as White House counsel in the Obama administration. Bauer is currently Biden’s personal attorney and helped then-candidate Biden to vet running mates in 2020.
Dunn has worked on six presidential campaigns over 40 years and founded a political consulting firm with alums spread across the upper tiers of Democratic politics.
She was an adviser to Biden’s 2020 campaign and was elevated to a more senior position after his disappointing performance in the Iowa caucuses. Dunn is described as having been pivotal in guiding Biden’s late ascent. She went on to co-chair the transition team for Biden and work in the White House.
After Biden won, The Atlantic magazine described Dunn as “the only person in modern presidential politics who has been in the inner circle of two winning candidates — first Barack Obama’s and now Biden’s.”
In the NBC story, former colleagues and aides described her as the “ultimate strategist, who is always thinking five and six steps ahead of everyone else.”
The same story starts with this passage to describe the couple’s rise to prominence: “For more than three decades, Bob Bauer and Anita Dunn have climbed to the summit of Washington power.
“Bauer, the personal lawyer to President Joe Biden who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama, is the godfather of Democratic election lawyers. Dunn, an adviser to Biden in the White House who was communications director under Obama, is the city’s grande dame of public relations.”
Later in that article, the writers describe Dunn’s and Bauer’s stature in the capital. “It’s not unusual for married couples to work for the same politician. In the small circles of Washington politics, it’s how many people meet their spouses. But in the annals of presidential politics, few unelected couples have become as influential as Bauer and Dunn — practically furniture in the modern Democratic Oval Office.
“Dunn and Bauer have built parallel careers that periodically intertwine. He was the general counsel and she was the communications director in the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee nearly 35 years ago.
“Married in 1993, they worked together on Bill Bradley’s presidential campaign, with Bauer playing the role of Al Gore in mock debates. Tom Daschle, the former Senate Democratic leader whose operation provided much of the talent for Obama’s team, counted Bauer and Dunn among his advisers. And, of course, they have played crucial roles for Obama and Biden on the campaign trail and in the presidency.”
Their allies say they can be trusted with difficult tasks and execute them with discretion, the story said.
“People know they can depend on them in the trenches,” said Minyon Moore, who served as political director in Bill Clinton’s White House.
“For Joe Biden, what he gets from both of them is history -- they’re veterans, they’re unflappable, they don’t need the limelight.”
While Bauer’s expertise is law and Dunn’s is public relations and political strategy, they apparently share at least one skill, according to the profile in the Times — a knack for mock debates.
Bradley, the former U.S. senator from New Jersey who worked with both starting three decades ago, told the Times the two were “precise and unforgiving opponents in critical prep sessions.” Dunn served as a stand-in for Bradley’s Republican opponent in 1990 and Bauer “perfected an uncanny Al Gore impersonation” during Bradley’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2000, according to the Times.
“They demolished me,” Bradley recalled to the Times. Many years later, it was Bauer who impersonated Donald Trump in Biden’s 2020 debate preparation.
Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman, predicts Idea Fest attendees will gain insights into the political road ahead.
“Anita Dunn is an unparalleled political strategist. Bob Bauer is our nation’s premiere political legal wizard,” Wikler said. “For anyone who wants to understand the Biden campaign and the fight for democracy in 2024, this is a can’t-miss panel.”